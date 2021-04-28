Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek says he has secured the financial backing to make an offer for Arsenal.

The Swedish billionaire, who is chief executive and part-owner of the music streaming platform, added that he was “very serious” about buying the Premier League football club.

Ek also urged current Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke to listen to his offer, after the American warned that he would not sell.

“I’m very serious. I have secured the funds for it,” Ek told CNBC.

“I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope they hear me out.

“I’ve been an Arsenal fan since I was eight. Arsenal is my team, I love the history, the players and of course I love the fans.

“I see a tremendous opportunity to bring it back to glory. I want to establish trust with fans and I want to engage the fans again.”

Ek is estimated to be worth £3.2bn but much of his wealth is tied up in Spotify stock.

The 38-year-old owns nine per cent of shares in the company, which is valued at $50.5bn.

Ek prepared for ‘long journey’ to persuade Kroenke

Kroenke’s company, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, issued a statement yesterday warning off Ek or any other suitors.

“We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club,” it said.

“We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”

Ek only announced his interest last week as Arsenal supporters protested Kroenke’s ownership following the failed move to join a European Super League.

Since then he has recruited club greats Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira to his bid for the north London club.

“I’ve been a fan of this club for 30 years. And I certainly didn’t expect this to happen overnight,” Ek added. “I’m prepared that this could be a long journey.”

