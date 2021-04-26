Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek has recruited Arsenal greats Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira to his attempt to buy the club.

Ek, who is estimated to be worth £3.4bn, declared his interest in a takeover on Friday as thousands of Arsenal fans protested against current owner Stan Kroenke.

The Swede is now working with club record goalscorer Henry and fellow members of the Invincibles team Bergkamp and Vieira as he prepares a bid, the Telegraph reports.

Read more: Arsenal and Liverpool say sorry for plotting European Super League but clubs’ defence of motivations shows wildly unpopular project is far from dead

It is not clear whether Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira are assisting in an advisory capacity or have offered to invest in or help attract other investors for any offer.

Ek is likely to require co-investors as most of his wealth is tied up in shares in Spotify.

The 38-year-old owns nine per cent of shares in the music-streaming business, which has a current market cap of $54bn (£39bn).

Kroenke’s son Josh, an Arsenal director, said last week that the family was not planning to sell.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

That was, however, before Friday’s protests, which were provoked in part by the club’s involvement in plans for a breakaway European Super League.

Read more: Week in Sportbiz: Succession at Matchroom; PGA Tour’s $40m fame fund; taking knee banned at Tokyo 2020; India warms to The Hundred; NFL’s paint job

Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira linked with Arsenal return

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has controlled Arsenal since 2011 and in 2018 completed a full buyout that valued the north London (KSE) Premier League club at £1.8bn.

Multiple reports say KSE’s valuation of Arsenal is at least £2bn. The US group has owned NBA and NHL franchises for more than 20 years.

Ek wrote on Twitter: “As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I’d be happy to throw my hat into the ring.”

Daniel Ek owns nine per cent of Spotify, which has a current market cap of $54bn (Getty Images)

Henry and Bergkamp are both immortalised in statues outside Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium for their role in the club’s most successful post-war era.

Both they and Vieira have previously been linked with a return to the club in managerial or coaching capacities.

Former Monaco manager Henry stepped down from his role at Montreal Impact earlier this year.

Bergkamp and former Arsenal captain Vieira have been out of coaching since leaving roles at Ajax and Nice.

Read more: Europe’s lesser lights put Super League plotting in shade in across the continent