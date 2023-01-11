Arsenal unveil artwork for exterior of Emirates Stadium

Arsenal art will don the exterior of the Emirates.

Premier League leaders Arsenal unveiled a series of artworks that will don the exterior of the Emirates today.

The north London club have worked with Turner-Prize winning artist Jeremy Deller among others to design the artwork.

Each of the eight pieces of art have a different theme and aim to celebrate the club’s history.

Arsenal chief executive, Vinai Venkatesham, said: “This has been a fantastic project enabled by so many of the Arsenal family here in Islington and across the world. We genuinely couldn’t have brought this project to life without everyone working together and giving their passion and dedication to this work.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been involved and made this unique piece of work possible.

“We started with a blank canvas with the hope of capturing and expressing our rich history, our values of community and progress and reflect what Arsenal stands for in 2023 and beyond.

“The project has brought together our supporters, community, legends and staff as one. It’s a real celebration of the Arsenal community, designed for and by the Arsenal family.”

Arsenal currently sit five points clear of Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table and are set to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“As an Islington resident for more than 20 years, where Emirates Stadium has been my landscape, I’m so proud to have played a part in this project,” Deller added.

“The final artwork is a product of the collaboration and hard work of so many in the Arsenal community and it adds another layer to the rich history of this iconic corner of north London.”