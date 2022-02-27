Curse of Kepa returns to haunt Chelsea in Carabao Cup final defeat

Kepa missed his penalty and failed to save any of Liverpool’s kicks as Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool 11-10 in a shootout

Future Chelsea managers could be forgiven for keeping Kepa Arrizabalaga well away from Carabao Cup finals.

In 2019, the Spanish stopper refused to be substituted and could not prevent the Blues losing to Manchester City on penalties.

Today at Wembley he was sent on solely for the shootout after a 0-0 draw, only to let in all 11 and balloon his kick high into the stands.

Read more Chelsea facing calls to clarify Roman Abramovich role

It cost Chelsea a third title of the season, following success in the European Super Cup and, earlier this month, the Club World Cup.

And it raised questions about the wisdom of throwing him on for Edouard Mendy, who had played superbly all afternoon.

Pre-match talk focused on Thomas Tuchel’s decision to recall Mendy, having picked Kepa in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup.

But the man who saved a shootout penalty as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations just weeks earlier more than justified the decision.

Mendy’s highlight was an improbable first-half double save, parrying Naby Keita’s drive and then springing to tip Sadio Mane’s close-range follow-up shot over the bar.

When he did err with a wayward kick and Mohamed Salah dinked over him, Thiago Silva raced back to clear from the Chelsea goalmouth.

And when Liverpool put the ball in the end, Joel Matip heading in to cap a neat free-kick routine, it was disallowed for offside.

Chelsea suffered the same fate on three occasions, twice involving Kai Havertz and once Romelu Lukaku.

How it went goalless for 120 eventful minutes is a mystery given Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic also missed two presentable chances apiece.

Chelsea, playing under a cloud of uncertainty relating to Roman Abramovich’s ownership, did more than enough to win before Kepa replaced Mendy in the last minute of extra time.

Instead, however, it is Liverpool still dreaming of a quadruple of domestic trophies and the Champions League.