F1 Team Alpine files legal action against its sustainable partner in England

Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

French F1 team Alpine has launched legal action against its sustainable partner after filing a claim to the English High Court.

Alpine Racing (also known as BWT Alpine F1 Team) is an Oxfordshire-based team that competed in the famous sport F1 under a French licence. According to the High Court claim’s system, it launched legal action last Thursday against its sustainable partner.

Its claim is against Ecowatt Energy, a Dublin-based renewable energy semiconductor manufacturer. The company says it is a green investment platform that accelerates change through democratised investment in sustainable energy solutions and reforestation.

The claim system shows that Apline filed its action to the Commercial Court of the High Court, over a commercial arrangement.

It is not yet clear on why the F1 team is suing the energy company as claim forms are not yet available. Both Alpine and Ecowatt were contacted for comment. Law firm Bird & Bird are listed on the system as Apline’s legal representative.

Last February, Alpine announced it had entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Ecowatt. The Ecowatt brand identity was set to be visible on Alpine’s 2023 challenger – the A523 – for the Formula 1 World Championship season as well as on the drivers’ and race team’s overalls at all Grands Prix.

It was a strategic partnership with to accelerate the motorsport team’s 2030 net zero emissions target.

The team’s current line up are both French drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.