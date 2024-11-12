Cycling brand ASSOS of Switzerland hits Asos with legal action

Premium cycling brand ASSOS of Switzerland has launched legal action in a British court against UK fast-fashion giant Asos, City AM can reveal.

The Swiss brand, which has the phrase ‘equipment not clothing’ for its website when searched online, filed a breach of contact claim last Friday to the English High Court, with Asos Plc, Asos.com and Asos France named as defendants.

According to the filing system, the Swiss company instructed City-based law firm Fladgate.

The Maier family owned Assos of Switzerland for nearly 40 years before selling a majority stake to New York private equity firm TZP Group in 2015. It went on to open a flagship store in London’s West End at St James’s Market in November 2016.

It is not yet clear why Assos is suing the online fashion retailer, but it’s not the first time the parties have been named together on legal proceedings.

It was reported back in 2016 that Asos had reached a settlement with Assos of Switzerland and German menswear retailer Anson’s Herrenhaus over an alleged infringement of the trademarks on their name.

It was reported that Asos was set to pay the two companies £20.2m in cash, and was restricted from selling cyclewear and opening shops in Germany. The settlement came years after the initial trademark proceedings were filed by Anson in 2010 and Assos in 2011.

Speaking at the time, the former chief executive Nick Beighton said the company is “pleased to have put this litigation behind us.”

City AM approached ASSOS of Switzerland and Asos for a comment. Asos declined to comment.