Rugby league woes as Oldham RLFC faces winding-up by HMRC

Rugby league club Oldham has been hit with a winding-up by HMRC

Oldham RLFC, a club in rugby league’s Championship, was hit with formal legal action by the British tax authority this week, City AM can reveal.

In the High Court system, HMRC filed a winding-up petition against Oldham Rugby League Football Club 1876 (Oldham RLFC) on Tuesday.

A winding-up petition is a formal notice by a creditor to a company that it will be subject to compulsory liquidation due to unpaid debts. HMRC most commonly uses winding-up orders for unpaid tax bills.

This is the first time the Roughyeds have appeared in the High Court system.

Oldham finished the 2025 rugby league season 4th in the Championship but were beaten 4-40 by Halifax Panthers in the Eliminators.

Oldham in trouble?

It comes following the liquidation of Super League club Salford Red Devils earlier this month.

In May, City AM revealed that the Devils had been hit with formal legal action by HMRC over unpaid bills and by December the club’s 152-year existence came to an end amid reported debts of £4m.

A few days after former player Mason Caton-Brown submitted an offer to buy his former club with a six-figure bid, alongside two separate takeover briefs. A decision is expected soon with Salford hoping to compete as a new club in the Championship next year.

Oldham RLFC were contacted for comment.