Google did not infringe on trademark with Youtube Shorts, rules English court

Google has won a legal challenge over its use of ‘Shorts’ as the title for its Youtube’s video platform.

Youtube Shorts was established in 2020 by Google’s Alphabet to act as an online video platform hoping to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels.

However, the US tech company was taken to the High Court earlier this month after British-based Shorts International, a short entertainment company, filed legal action over the use of ‘Shorts’.

The company accused Google that its Youtube Shorts service amounts to infringement of its registered trade marks and passing off.

The US tech giant contended that there was no infringement or passing off and that Shorts International’s registered trade marks are invalid.

Today deputy judge Michael Tappin sided with the US tech giant, noting that “none of Google’s uses of signs including the word ‘shorts’ gives rise to a likelihood of confusion as to origin.”

He pointed out that “while there are significant similarities between the signs used by Google… uses of signs, including the word ‘shorts’, will not cause damage to the distinctive character or repute of Shorts International trade marks”.

His overall ruling was that the claims failed against Google.

This lawsuit comes days after a Russian court fined Google $2.5 decillion, equivalent to $2.5 trillion trillion trillion, after it blocked pro-Russian government accounts on Youtube.