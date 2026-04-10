Google comes for Opentable with AI that books your dinner

The system pulls listings from partners like Thefork and Sevenrooms

Google has taken a swipe at the restaurant booking market, rolling out AI in the UK that can line up your next reservation directly from search.

The new feature, launched on Friday, lets users describe exactly what they want, with Google’s AI then scanning the web for real-time availability and serving up bookable options in a matter of seconds.

It’s a step change from traditional search, where instead of sending users to comparison sites or booking platforms, Google is keeping the entire journey, from initial search straight through to booking, within its platform.

The tech titan said demand for smarter dining tools is surging, with search prompts like “when to book a table” up 140 per cent this year, as customers look for more tailored, quicker experiences.

The system pulls listings from partners like TheFork, Sevenrooms, and DesignMyNight, but the user experience is Google-first. This raises questions about who actually owns and benefits from the customer relationship.

Big Tech moves in on table booking revenues

The move puts Google on a collision course with established booking platforms like OpenTable, whose business models have long relied on being the middleman between diners and restaurants.

If Google can capture users at the initial search stage and then guide them to bookings, it risks disintermediating those platforms and subsequently squeezing their margins.

More broadly, it marks the start of the next phase of the AI race, in which agents complete tasks.

The endgame is a search engine that effectively acts as a digital concierge, and for Google, handling bookings gives it access to richer data on consumer behaviour, which strengthens its ad and recommendation engine.

Britain also has a dense restaurant market and widespread use of booking platforms, making it an ideal testing ground before expanding to other services like travel or events.