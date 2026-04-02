OLX Launches AutoGPT: Agentic AI Assistant Transforming Automotive Search Across Europe

OLX Group, Europe and South Africa’s largest and fastest-growing platform for vertical transactions, has launched AutoGPT — a conversational AI assistant that transforms how people search for and buy cars. Built in partnership with OpenAI and powered by agentic AI innovation, AutoGPT allows consumers to describe what they need in natural language and receive personalised recommendations. AutoGPT is now live for OTOMOTO (Poland) on ChatGPT, with rollouts scheduled for LaCentrale (France), Autovit.ro (Romania), and Standvirtual (Portugal).

Real Market Data Meets Natural Language Search

Unlike generic AI models that rely solely on publicly available information, AutoGPT is trained on OLX’s proprietary data from millions of verified transactions — including resale value trends, regional pricing patterns, dealer performance metrics, and actual buyer behaviour. This gives it market intelligence that generic LLMs don’t have. Early results show consumers find their ideal vehicle at least 20% faster compared to traditional filter-based search.

“AutoGPT completes our vision of an AI-powered marketplace on both sides of the transaction,” said Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group. “AutoIQ has been using AI to help our customers, the car dealers, make smarter decisions and run their businesses more efficiently for more than eight months. AutoGPT now brings that same intelligence to consumers, our buyers — understanding what they’re looking for and matching them to the right vehicle based on real market data. The result is a marketplace where Agentic AI powers both sides of the transaction, making it faster and smarter for everyone. This is the future of automotive commerce, and we’re building it now.”

How AutoGPT Works

Available through ChatGPT (via ChatGPT → Apps → [Market Brand]), AutoGPT replaces numerous filter menus with natural conversation. Consumers describe what they need — “reliable family SUV under 100,000 PLN” or “fuel-efficient city car with low mileage” — and AutoGPT asks clarifying questions about budget, features, and priorities.

Within seconds, it generates a tailored shortlist with detailed summaries highlighting key features, trade-offs, and insights unavailable to generic AI: resale value trends, regional pricing patterns, and verified vehicle history from OLX’s proprietary marketplace data. The AI learns from each conversation, progressively refining recommendations and accelerating the path from search to test drive.

Closing the Loop on Agentic Marketplaces

AutoGPT is the buyer-side complement to AutoIQ, OLX’s AI system & dealer agent that automates dealer operations. Combined, they advance OLX toward a fully agentic marketplace with AI agents handling both sides of the transaction.

“What gives us a structural advantage is our ability to transfer learnings across verticals,” said Tim Davis, Chief Product and Technology Officer at OLX. “We launched CompassGPT for real estate just a few weeks ago and are already applying those insights to accelerate AutoGPT deployment. That cross-category knowledge loop means we move faster and deliver better experiences than anyone building in a single vertical.”

Since 2018, OLX has invested over $200 million in building AI-first infrastructure and deploying proprietary AI solutions across its platforms. With more than 2,600 AI agents and 75 active AI use cases already live, including 10 agentic AI applications launched in H1 2026, OLX is establishing itself as the leader in applying artificial intelligence to solve real-world challenges in online marketplaces.

About OLX

OLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds platforms to facilitate trade, serving tens of millions of professional sellers and consumers across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands (including AutoTrader, OLX, Otomoto, Property24, and more), OLX helps people sell and buy cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle ecommerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

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Contact

Ana Garcia, Global Head of Communications and Sustainability

media@olx.com

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