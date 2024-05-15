The Notebook: My key takeaway from a year at Just Eat? Tech isn’t the enemy

Where the City’s go-getters have their say. Today, Claire Pointon, UK and Ireland managing director at Just Eat, takes the Notebook pen to reflect on what she’s learned from one year on the job (as well as the takeaway giant’s kinship with Taylor Swift)

How tech can help the high street

I was at a breakfast event recently with our restaurant and grocery partners, and the wider retail industry, to discuss the role of tech in rejuvenating the high street. For years, the industry has referred to this blend as one seamless shopping experience for consumers, but it is so much more than that. It’s a symbiotic relationship – one can’t survive without the other.

I’ve seen this first-hand during my first year at Just Eat. We’ve witnessed many restaurants working to navigate challenging economic conditions, all the while remaining the backbone of our towns and high streets. Meanwhile, although customers have felt the pinch on their purse strings, they still want to spend money on treats – such as takeaways – during the week.

For years, technology has been positioned as a ‘disruptor’ to the high street, something which retailers and restaurant owners should fear. But we should recognise that technology can act as both disruptor and enabler. At the event, I heard how tech platforms have enabled small restaurants to expand their business, open additional sites, improve their menus and even employ more staff.

So, we shouldn’t view tech as the enemy of the high street – it is one of the many ways through which the high street can thrive. Gone are the days when physical storefronts existed in isolation from the online world. Today, technology acts as a bridge, connecting online and offline experiences. In fact, many restaurant owners find that by creating both a digital presence through delivery apps and offering dine-in options, they’re often able to build a more loyal customer base; those who visit the venue are more likely to order from them online, and vice versa.

Together, these enterprises and tech platforms are joining forces and revitalising the high street.

T Swift (and Just Eat)’s 23 years of hits

Recently I’ve been listening to Taylor Swift’s latest album after my daughter introduced me to her and it’s interesting to see her creative talents go from strength to strength over time. There’s actually a bit of a link between Taylor Swift and my current company; when Taylor began singing at local gigs 23 years ago, Just Eat was launching in the UK.

It only feels like five minutes since 2001, but so much has changed since. Back then, takeaway food was mostly considered a special occasion treat reserved for the weekend; something you ordered from your landline. All those years later, I’m proud to say that Just Eat is a publicly listed food delivery platform contributing £3.5bn to the UK economy each year, while supporting over 100,000 jobs in the wider economy.

None of this would be possible without our incredible restaurant and retail partners, and helping businesses large and small on the platform to grow has been a huge privilege for me and my team. If Taylor’s team needs to satisfy their food cravings when her tours comes to the UK, they know which app to order from…

Hitting the back of the net

Growing up in South Africa, hockey was my passion. I’ve always admired the communication, collaboration and leadership exemplified by the players, something which is key in business. I remember watching Team GB’s Women claim the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, so I’m looking forward to seeing if they’ll replicate that achievement in Paris this year. South Africa have also secured a spot in the hockey for the Paris Olympics, so I’ll be rooting for them too!

