Just Eat Takeaway shareholders approve Grubhub acquisition

Shareholders of online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway have approved its proposed $7.3bn (£5.6bn) acquisition of US rival Grubhub.

The group agreed to buy Grubhub in June in an all-share deal that would make the combined group the biggest company in its industry in both Europe and the US.

Read more: Just Eat Takeaway sales soar during coronavirus lockdown

Just Eat Takeaway said it expects the deal to close in the first half of next year, pending approval from regulators and Grubhub shareholders.

Dutch food group Takeaway.com bought British competitor Just Eat last year, but shares in the newly-merged companies did not start trading until February 2020 amid regulatory scrutiny of the deal.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority cleared the companies to complete their £6.2bn merger in April, saying the deal would not lessen competition in the food delivery sector.

Read more: Deliveroo appoints Goldman Sachs to oversee London float

Just Eat Takeaway.com’s London-listed shares rose 0.58 per cent following news of the Grubhub deal’s progress. Shares in Grubhub rose 1.26 per cent in early trading in New York.

Takeaway.com is currently loss-making, but the company has experienced a surge in demand this year as more customers opted for takeaways during the coronavirus lockdown.