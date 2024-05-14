The Notebook: How dual-screening is changing the attention economy

Where the City’s go-getters have their say. Today, Kris Boger, general manager of global business solutions UK&I at Tiktok, takes the Notebook pen to talk the attention economy, how social media is enriching sport, and his favourite podcast.

All attention is not equal

Think of your favourite piece of content right now. Now think about where you consume it – social media, entertainment platforms, streaming services, podcasts, audiobooks, news outlets, TV etc. The list is endless. We are at the stage of peak media fragmentation, and according to a recent Harvard Business Review paper, the market for consumer attention (or “eyeballs”) has become so competitive that attention can be regarded as a currency.

But we need to remember not all attention is equal. We know now that the quality of attention is crucial. The value of an individual impression or view varies depending on the environment in which it is served. Think about the last time you watched a TV programme without dual screening.

For me, the key to attention grabbing is the perfect combination of entertainment and a captivating channel that fully immerses you. That’s why cinema advertising has always been so powerful – when you’re in the cinema and you see an ad on a big screen, it’s difficult to be distracted.

And we see this on Tiktok too, with users spending a movie’s worth of time on the platform everyday. It’s a melting pot of content fuelled by our community where niche interests find their way to like-minded people: #Farmtok, #Cleantok, #Fintok anyone?

We’ve found that short form, vertical video that’s sound-on, leaned-in and commands 100 per cent share of screen is what consumers expect today. Entertainment that’s on-tap, and hyper personalised. A recent study from WARC found short form content that drives high quality attention has three key characteristics: it’s immediate, immersive and multisensory. Combined, this is a powerful tool for generating awareness about products, brands, and trends and acts as a strong primer for TV and streaming.

All this is to say that when brands and businesses, like many of those in London today, think about how and where they advertise, it’s not just the number of ‘eyeballs’ they need to consider. It’s the quality of attention they are commanding that will really shift the dial in today’s crowded media space.

Summer of sport

We all have a spectacular summer of sport to look forward to with both the Euros and the Olympics gracing our screens. Fandom and how we consume sport has changed in recent years. Fans no longer just watch sport. They interact, engage and co-create endlessly entertaining and creative content across social platforms. We’re also seeing the allure of behind-the-scenes content from athletes, giving unchartered fan access to everything from candid chats between teammates about mental health, to training routines and player nutrition.

Max Whitlock has been sharing some of his best warm up routines and tricks as he ramps up his training for the Summer Games. And Paralympian Robyn Love, has been inspiring the community as she outlines her training routine, and talks about how she manages to maintain her motivation to train. So, while I can’t wait to cheer on our TeamGB and ParalympicGB athletes, as well as our football team at the Euros, I’m excited to see the content both on and off the field.

But a man

I’ve always had a passion for history since my studies. My outlet for this tends to be from books that I read, museums that we visit and, increasingly, documentaries that are available on streaming platforms. Like a surprising number of men last year, I too have thought about the Roman Empire. I also can’t recommend enough Max Hastings’ compelling exploration of the Vietnam War, Orlando Figes’ famous “A People’s Tragedy” and most recently Walter Isaacson’s biography of Leonardo Di Vinci. I found Isaacson’s account inspiring for how it detailed Di Vinci’s curiosity, his passion and how he blended his interest in both science, technology and creativity.

Dough to Dough

One of the perks of my job is seeing the rise of some of the UKs most interesting small businesses and small business owners, from sweet shop sellers to wine coolers, you name it, we’ve worked it. But one that has particularly grabbed my attention is Ooh & Aah Cookies. Owned by best friends and mums Barbara-Anne McMullan and Ruth Armstrong, the business has seen astronomical growth on the platform, with Tiktok Shop becoming a seven-figure sales channel for Ooh & Aah Cookies – an amazing feat for any small business on the platform. Their Dinky Dunkers – mini cookies with sweet dipping sauces – ‘exploded’ on the platform last year (I was a customer more than once!).

