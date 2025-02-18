BfI Flare 2025: Everything to know as London LGBTQ film festival returns with mega line-up

The Wedding Banquet is one of the buzziest films playing at BFI Flare 2025. Here’s what to book and how to tackle the festival

One of the world’s leading LGBTQ culture events returns to London this March as BFI Flare 2025 welcomes a host of new film-making the capital.

34 films will receive their world premieres at BFI Flare 2025, and the films have been split into three categories: Hearts, Bodies and Minds. They herald from 41 countries and tickets are on sale from 27 February via the festival website.

The festival runs for twelve days from 19 – 30 March and as well as the opportunity to catch new films, there is a series of events where there is the opportunity to meet and mingle with members of London’s LGBTQ community.

BFI Flare 2025: the films to book

Arguably the best way to approach BFI Flare is spontaneity: head down to the BFI on the Southbank and ask which films have availability that day. Viewers often head to the bar afterwards where talking about the film you’ve just seen can be a good way to introduce yourself to other film fans and strike up conversation.

However, there are a number of films likely to attract attention at Bfi Flare 2025. The opening feature is a comedy called The Wedding Banquet and stars Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone from Killers of the Flower Moon. It is a fresh reimagining of Ang Lee’s rom-com about family and forgiveness.

The closing night gambit is Night Stage, a thriller about a politician who begins a secret affair. Both partners realise they share the same desire to put themselves in danger.

Some films take London and the UK as their subject. A Night Like This stars Harry Potter actor David Bradley and documents the tale of two mismatched men who meet over the course of one night out in London who form an unexpected connection.

Departures, set in northern England, follows one person’s journey overcoming a toxic relationship and letting go from someone they love. It is billed as a story of “survival, reinvention and the messiness of letting go.”

Another option likely to be popular at BFI Flare 2025 is Hot Milk, the screen adaptation of Deborah Levy’s Booker Prize-nominated novel. It stars Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps and follows a mother and daughter’s relationship as they travel to Spain to seek out controversial treatment for the daughter who has become unwell.

The director of Disclosure, the award-winning documentary heralded for its trans representation, returns with a new piece called Heightened Scrutiny. It follows one civil rights lawyer’s “fight against anti-trans legislation and media bias.”

Flare 2025: more than film

Events-wise there is a lot going on at BFI Flare 2025. One likely to attract attention is a celebration of the queer themes within EastEnders as the soap celebrates its 40th anniversary, and a Big Gay Quiz, as well as ‘treat yourself well’ workshops on wellbeing, community and storytelling by the Queerwell charity.

There is also a wide range of panel discussions and creative workshops across topics ranging from gaming to queer history and pop culture.

DJ nights will be a key pillar of the festival, taking place in the BFI Southbank BFI Bar. They will run on 19, 21, 22, 27 and 28 March and feature a wide range of DJs from the queer community. The parties will culminate in the closing party on Saturday 29 March. Check out the full range of events here.