UFC and WWE set for £16.8bn merger on New York Stock Exchange

Combat sport organisation UFC and wrestling entertainment provider WWE were officially merged yesterday and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under new entity TKO. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Combat sport organisation UFC and wrestling entertainment provider WWE were officially merged today and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under new entity TKO.

The new party, initially valued at $21bn (£16.85bn), was yesterday merged under UFC parent company Endeavor Group Holdings Inc having been formalised last spring.

Major UFC and WWE moves

Endeavor will assume control of WWE, which this year hosted events – like UFC – in London.

The powerhouse firm’s president Mark Shapiro said: “We’re ready to fire out of the gate.

“Our first mission is to fully capitalise on this insatiable demand for premium content and live events.”

Vince McMahon, former chief of WWE, said: “This is the culmination of a decades-long partnership between Endeavor and WWE across strategic initiatives including talent representation and media rights.

“Given our collaborative, trusted relationship and Endeavor’s incredible track record of success growing UFC, we believe WWE is optimally positioned for future growth and success as part of TKO.

“Our focus remains on delivering for our fans across the globe as we take the business to the next level alongside UFC and Endeavor.”