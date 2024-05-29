London’s best boxing: From high-intensity classes to luxury settings

Looking for London’s best boxing classes? Whether it’s for a fresh spin on your cardio sessions to mastering endurance-building routines, these top studios offer expert coaching and dynamic workouts for all levels.

From beginners to seasoned boxers, discover the perfect place to hone your skills and achieve your fitness goals. Read on to find the best boxing classes in London and get ready to rumble…

1Rebel

London’s best boxing for… intensity

1Rebel Rumble, available at the Oxford Circus studio is 45 minutes of sound and energy that brings together boxing and strength work for the ultimate cardio workout with added burn, perfect for beginners and seasoned goers.

BXR

London’s best boxing for… cardio fans

Sweatbox is a two-part workout with boxing and floor exercises. Taught by elite trainers, hit bags, improve agility, and torch calories in 45-minute sessions at Marylebone, City and Canary Wharf branches. Drills include plyometrics and conditioning.

Kobox

London’s best boxing for… routines

Known for high-intensity boxing workouts in a nightclub-inspired setting, these are 50-minute classes in Chelsea, City, and Marylebone. Experience sessions with expert coaches, dynamic routines, and fun environments.

Third Space

London’s best boxing for… quality setting

Under the support of world-class coaches, all levels can make use of the world-class boxing rings and punch bags, to unlock the mental and physical benefits of boxing. Fighters of all levels can master fundamentals, padwork and sparring at mixed and women-only classes.

Jab

London’s best boxing for… endurance

Offering a community empowered by boxing, classes are 12 rounds in 50 minutes to improve power and ability, leaving you feeling like a fighter. With the new venue opening in Victoria this summer, a recovery area will offer hot and cold therapies to reduce inflammation.

