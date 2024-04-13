Recommended… Best gym leggings for every kind of workout



Looking for quality new leggings? You’ve come to the right place. As self-confessed addicts of cardio, workout classes, and weightlifting sessions the City A.M. Wellness team have tested our fair share.

We firmly believe that your choice of gym leggings matters. Feeling comfortable leads to better performance. Investing in sports leggings that stay up, don’t go see-through during squats, and complement your shape will boost your confidence and help you excel in your workouts. Here’s the best picks.

Best for… lightweight material

Castore Women’s Reflective Training Leggings are made with lightweight, high-stretch fabric to move with your body – so nothing compromises your performance. The elasticated waist offers a tailored fit to support each movement and ensure agility as you train. Complete with reflective detailing for visibility to keep pushing yourself in low-light settings. The fit of these is true to size and due to the reflective detailing, they are an excellent choice for women who may want to exercise in low-light conditions. Get yours here.

Best for… supportive fit

Look good, feel better. MyProtein’s Tempo Geometric Leggings are perfect for both a distinctive yet comfort-focused fit and feel, helping you take your training to the next level. Made with a supportive waistband so every movement is kept comfortable and sweat-wicking fabric to ensure you stay cooler for longer during your sets. Get yours here.

Best for… sweat-proof material

Puma has collaborated with the fast-growing, hugely popular sports event Hyrox to create a line of clothing that complements the high-intensity training style. These Favourite Forever black running leggings come in a three-quarter length, which is ideal for shorter legs. The mesh inserts offer good air circulation and moisture-wicking tech for fresh comfort while running, so they’re ideal for daily training. Get yours here.

Best for… high-intensity workouts

1Rebel, the London fitness brand, has launched its first activewear collection: The 1R Collection. Influenced by streetwear, the 1R Collection introduces three lines – Seamless, Tech Pro, and Tech Leisure – embodying 1Rebel’s signature clean, industrial aesthetic. Easily transitioning from the gym to the street, the collection executes technical activewear with emphasis on the most flattering fits, to the cosiest loungewear classics. Get yours here.

Best for… thermals

Arctic Eco-Sno makes some of the softest, warmest and most eco-friendly thermal leggings going. They are designed for mountain sports but are perfect for all forms of exercise when the temperature drops. The fabric is buttery-smooth and excellent for sensitive skin. The company has sustainability at its core, and the leggings are made from recycled fabric. Get yours here.