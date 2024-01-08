Top 5 recommended… wellness drinks for mindful unwinding

Are you ready for a booze-free January? Around a third of adults report feeling anxious after drinking alcohol, so swapping it for softer alternatives is a good way to start the year feeling healthier.

In 2023, 9 million UK adults took part in Dry January, and similar numbers are expected this year, according to Alcohol Change. However, one in three fail to make it to the end without reverting to usual drinking habits.

Why? Many of us drink to unwind, and alcohol alternatives lack the same calming effect. Swapping your usual tipple for a booze-free option might leave you hangover-less, but the soft drinks we reach for are often full of sugar or additives that won’t help you chill out like wine, for example.

For this reason, Dry January is seen as a month of sacrifice. But remember, abstaining from drinking doesn’t have to be boring if you choose your drinks wisely.

1. Intune

Recommended for… a calming alternative Intune CBD Drinks deserve recognition as a tasteful, health-conscious addition to your ‘soft’ adult drinks cabinet. They offer sophisticated blends like pomegranate and ginger; grapefruit and mint; and elderflower and hops, crafted as a tranquil reprieve after a demanding day. Intune rejects artificial additives and is vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Visit intunedrinks.com

2. Savyll

Recommended for… celebrating in style Savyll’s lavish, ready-to-serve non-alcoholic cocktails, are perfect for social gatherings. The exquisite Collection Pack, featuring award-winning flavours like Bellini, Mojito, Paloma, and Moscow Mule, offers a sophisticated twist to traditional mocktails. Vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and low in sugar, these stylish cans are a non-alcoholic indulgence. Visit savyll.com

3. Trip

Recommended for… stress-free sipping The Great Taste Award-winning Trip CBD Drinks are flavour-first, deliciously refreshing, lightly sparkling and infused with natural adaptogens. Whether you grab a cold can after the gym, prep for a hefty day of Zoom calls, or switch out your evening glass of wine, Trip offers a delicious way to unwind and relax into your best self. Visit drink-trip.com

4. Pentire

Recommended for… invigorating flavours Indulge in the vibrant world of non-alcoholic spirits with Pentire’s Healthy Drinking Bundle. Unleash the coastal freshness of Pentire Adrift, a botanical delight with citrus and herbal notes. Or try the invigorating blend of zesty grapefruit with Pentire Seaward. Blend spirits with cans of Fevertree Tonic, to unlock a world of flavour without the alcohol. Visit pentiredrinks.com

5. Humble Warrior