The brothers brewing a Dirtea ‘shroom boom’ in the City

Andrew and Simon Salter’s personal journey to combat stress has exploded into Dirtea

When burnout hit hard, Andrew and Simon Salter didn’t just rest up. They set out to change the way Londoners think about wellness with their mushroom business; Dirtea.

What started as a personal journey to combat stress has exploded into Dirtea, the premium brand for functional mushrooms. Now, they’re brewing up a storm, one shroom-infused cup at a time.

The mushroom mission

“Dirtea started as a way to help ourselves and the people around us to function better,” says Andrew Salter. “A few years ago, my brother and I were tirelessly working as young entrepreneurs, over-exerting ourselves and starting to feel fatigued. We recognised that many of our friends were also suffering from burnout, anxiety, and insomnia.”

The sibling’s journey began with a deep dive into natural ways to enhance well-being. “We were introduced to fungi, a kingdom of life with over 4 million species, including functional mushrooms,” Simon explains.

“Fascinated by their history and scientific research, we started using these mushrooms ourselves. The results were immediate and impressive—less stress, better sleep, and improved focus.”

Smoothies to Selfridges

Launched in 2021, Dirtea quickly became one of the fastest-growing wellness brands online. “We’ve had incredible feedback from users,” Simon says.

“For those struggling to wind down, Reishi has improved their sleep quality. Lion’s Mane has helped others with focus, and Chaga is praised for its slow-releasing energy and immunity benefits.”

Our impact was further cemented when we opened our first functional mushroom coffee shop in Selfridges. “It was surreal to see our ideas taking centre stage at one of the world’s most famous department stores,” Andrew reflects.

“Seeing mushrooms, which once had a stigma, now showcased between luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, was a dream come true.”

A Dirtea future

Looking ahead, the duo envision a future where wellness isn’t just about buying products but about experiencing them. “We believe the future of wellness retail lies in offering interactive, educational, and personalised experiences,” Simon says.

“The Selfridges pop-up was just the beginning. We’re excited to lead a transformative journey in wellness.”

Collaborations with high-profile personalities and brands, such as Stella McCartney, have significantly boosted Dirtea’s visibility.

“Such endorsements serve as powerful testimonials and cultural credibility,” Andrew notes. “They help us reach a wider audience and foster trust in our products.”

Mushroom movement

Dirtea is more than a business to the pair; it’s a mission to influence wellness in a bustling city. “We started Dirtea to help ourselves and our friends,” Andrew says.

“Now, we’re helping thousands. Our goal is to make functional mushrooms accessible to everyone, everywhere, and to continue innovating in the wellness space.”

With accolades from The Vogue Beauty Awards and Tatler Beauty Awards, Andrew and Simon are not just marking milestones but setting new benchmarks in the industry.

“These awards are a testament to our journey and a motivation to keep pushing forward,” Simon adds.