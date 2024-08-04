Wellness Wonders: Meet Jo Malone the founder of Jo Loves

Jo Malone, the founder of Jo Loves

Wellness Wonders delves into the stories and innovations driving the UK’s thriving landscape of health, wellbeing, fitness, and nutrition. Join City A.M. as we meet the visionary minds and passionate entrepreneurs behind leading brands and the impact they’re making on the pursuit of wellness.

For this feature, City A.M. sat down with Jo Malone, the founder of Jo Loves. Jo is best known for founding Jo Malone, this new venture however takes a personal twist on her love for fragrances, with Jo Loves being centred around memories and moments from Jo’s life.

What inspired you to start your journey in the beauty industry?

My love of fragrance started when I was very young, making face creams with my mother in our kitchen, for the lovely woman she worked for, Countess Lubatti. I would help her mix the ingredients for the creams, smelling all the wonderful scents. I soon learnt the power of my scent and knew I wanted to be in the industry for the passion, love and creative opportunities this world would give me.

How did you turn your passion into a successful business?

This is about trusting your instinct and taking a risk. I didn’t know my business was going to be a success or that I would be able to be in retail but when the moment came that I had to go solo on my business I knew it would be challenging but that my resilience would get me through. I would be patient with myself and others and learn to trust the process and love the journey.

What were the biggest challenges you faced when starting Jo Loves?

The biggest challenge was that people didn’t know that I had left Jo Malone London. Also, thinking I could run straight in but you can’t. You must start back at the beginning. Looking at logistics and operations and distribution. There are so many processes that you have to follow.

How did you overcome the initial setbacks in your career?

Always find your own way and think differently. I think my creativity is my uniqueness. I will always try to think of three solutions. When you have those I think then that I am not powerless and sometimes you overcome those initial setbacks by falling down, dusting yourself off and being able to recreate and start again. My mind thinks in an entrepreneurial fashion so I am not frightened about moments that set you back because it’s your ability to think around them which allows you to succeed.

Biggest achievement in the industry?

I think getting my CBE. Seeing Jo Loves grow and opening Jo Loves stores globally, we have just been on our Far Eastern tour opening stores there.

There are so many stand-out moments for me, another one being creating the Fragrance Paintbrush because it really did change our destiny.

What sets Jo Loves apart from other brands in the market?

I don’t look at what other people are doing, and I set goals for myself. Jo Loves is all about passion, resilience and creativity. That integrity is where the creator lives within the realm of that business.

How do you stay ahead of trends and innovations?

I would rather set a trend and be innovative. With the many new products I have created, I have brought this innovation to the market. I never look back and always concentrate on what I am doing and what I believe in.

What was a low point in your journey?

When leaving my first business I had to sign a five-year lockout agreement which was incredibly challenging as I couldn’t do my passion which is creating fragrance.

What part does wellness play in your professional and personal life?

As someone who has had cancer, I think it is really important to keep your mind and body healthy and to be truthful with yourself and others.

Can you tell us about any exciting projects you are working on?

I am on my gap year of creativity here in Dubai, and I am creating a wonderful project which I am working on which I will be soon able to share. It’s about understanding different cultures and learning from different cultures. In the Middle East fragrance is not a product, it is a way of life; it’s part of their culture. We have several new exciting chapters for Jo Loves on the horizon.

How important is sustainability to you and your brand?

Sustainability is not a destination, it’s a journey and we all, every day have to continue to look at our brands and what can we do to make us more sustainable and more customer friendly as well as world friendly.

What impact do you hope to leave on the beauty and wellness industry?

Well, I think I’ve left a huge impact on my first brand but I want to leave a greater impact and the respect of creativity with my second. I want to always be known for living my life with passion and creativity.

What is the best piece of business advice you have ever received?

“You don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate”. You learn your negotiation tactics along the way, and they are so very important in business.