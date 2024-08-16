Dyson’s haircare expansion rolls out wellness-focused solutions

Dyson is expanding its footprint in the haircare industry, bringing a renewed focus on the importance of hair health

Dyson has made its move into the wellness industry with the launch of its first wet-line haircare styling products.

The new offerings in the Dyson Chitosan Formulations range, include a pre-style cream and a post-style serum, both developed with a strong emphasis on promoting hair health.

These products are formulated to work effectively across all hair types, even in the City’s high humidity, and aim to eliminate the typical crunchy feel that some styling products can leave behind.

At the core of this new range is chitosan, a macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms. This ingredient, used alongside Dyson’s Triodetic technology, represents more than a decade of research focussed on hair health. Dyson’s latest venture signals its move to use science in the wellness sector.

Kathleen Pierce, president of beauty at Dyson, said: “Our engineers have rigorously tested to find the optimum percentage of chitosan for all-day, flexible hold, while maintaining natural movement.”

The pre-style cream in the range is designed for all hair types and is available in four products. Each is tailored to different hair textures, ranging from straight and wavy to curly and coily, ensuring that the product delivers the best possible results based on individual hair needs.

A notable feature of Dyson’s new range is the precision dosing system, achieved through an applicator that dispenses an exact 0.22ml of product with each pump. This design helps to ensure consistent application while reducing the risk of product wastage.

The full-size packaging is refillable and built to be durable, with the refill cartridges being recyclable at home, aligning with Dyson’s ongoing efforts toward sustainability in its product lines.

The introduction of these advanced formulations reflects a growing trend towards haircare products that do more than just style, emphasising the overall wellbeing of the hair.