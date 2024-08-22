London brewery launches ‘friendship-building’ stools to support social anxiety

London’s Beavertown Brewery is encouraging conversations among strangers to help overcome social anxiety

Despite the UK’s storied pub culture, a new study highlights a surprising challenge in socialising.

Research of 2,000 adults reveals that while 54 per cent are interested in meeting new people, a third (35 per cent) find it difficult to start conversations with strangers.

The survey commissioned by London brewery shows more than half (56 per cent) of respondents believe that there is a stigma around talking to people they don’t know.

Almost two-thirds (61 per cent) feel that we should be more open to such interactions.

In response, Beavertown Brewery has launched the Is This Seat Taken? campaign. The initiative involves placing distinctive bright blue stools with skull designs in London pubs.

The idea is to encourage pub-goers to take a seat on these stools and introduce themselves to others nearby, fostering new connections in a relaxed environment.

The campaign is supported by behavioural psychologist Katherine Templar Lewis, who offers practical tips for overcoming social anxiety.

Her advice includes making eye contact, smiling, participating in social rituals like toasting, and engaging in small talk. Katherine suggests these methods not only ease social interactions but also contribute to overall well-being by promoting genuine connections.

Tom Rainsford, marketing director at Beavertown Brewery, said: “Approaching strangers can be daunting, but it’s often the first step towards meaningful relationships.

“We hope this initiative makes it easier for people to connect and potentially forge new friendships while enjoying a drink.”

Stools placed in pubs across London; for further information on participating pubs and the campaign, visit Beavertown Brewery’s website.