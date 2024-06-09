Supporting a colleague experiencing a panic attack at work

Psychotherapist Nathan Shearman, director of therapy and training at Red Umbrella, shares advice on how to support someone suffering a panic attack

Panic attacks are a type of fear response that causes individuals to experience extreme anxiety and intense physical reactions.

They feel different for everyone and can happen without warning and for no obvious reason, though symptoms are often triggered by specific situations, places or activities. Individuals can experience a racing heartbeat, faintness or dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, sweating, trembling and may feel disconnected from the world around them.

It’s important to remember that panic attacks can happen to anyone, whether they have a history of mental illness or have never struggled with their mental health, so it’s vital to keep an open mind and promote solidarity and understanding when you are supporting someone who’s experiencing one.

This is particularly important in the workplace, as it is an environment where there can be a lot of stigma surrounding mental health. Panic attacks can cause overwhelming fear, making individuals feel they are losing control, that they may have a heart attack and even that they could die; and the importance of learning some reliable coping strategies should not be underestimated.

Remind the sufferer they are not in danger

My first tip would be to remind the person that although panic attacks are overwhelming and scary, they are temporary and will pass. It’s important to help them remember that they are not in danger and that panic attacks are not life-threatening. Use reassuring language and make it clear you will be staying with the person for as long as it takes for the feelings they are experiencing to subside.

Keep breathing

During a panic attack, proper breathing is vital. If you can, find a quiet and safe space and encourage the person suffering the panic attack to focus on slow, deep breaths that come from their stomach, and do this with them. For example, breathe in for four seconds, hold for two seconds, and exhale for six to eight seconds.

Grounding

Encourage the person going through the panic attack to engage their senses to distract themselves from it. No matter where you are, advise them to try to identify five things they can see, four things they can touch, three things they can hear, two things they can smell, and one thing they can taste.

This is another key technique in disengaging your mind from the panic attack and making you feel like you are in control, as well as being particularly useful for those who experience dissociation during panic attacks and feel detached from reality.

Engage the body

If you are able to, try and do some light exercise with the individual affected, stretching or even just walking. This can help them relax their muscles and control their breathing as well as potential trembling and shaking in their legs.

Find something to focus on

This could be anything, from a specific pattern to an object or an animal. Encourage the person experiencing a panic attack to focus on its details or how it moves – ideally, these will be positive, peaceful and relaxing images and movements, helping quiet down their mind.

Seek help from a mental health first-aider

Helping those going through panic attacks in the above ways will be vital. But many workplaces also have trained mental health first aiders who could support you and the sufferer – an essential resource for staff within any business.

Being able to rely on the assistance of a mental first aider in the case of a panic attack or to seek help regarding recurring panic attacks in the workplace can be incredibly beneficial, ensuring individuals are directed to the right resources and support services.