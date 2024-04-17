Race ready: 50,000 get set for the TCS London

The City will be transformed into a runner’s dream, as thousands lace up their shoes for the TCS London Marathon.

This weekend, the City will be transformed into a runner’s dream, as thousands lace up their shoes for the ultimate endurance test: the TCS London Marathon.

As the big day is incoming – this year’s race falls on Sunday, April 21 – runners and spectators need to know what to expect, with the event attracting participants from around the world.

Participants may even recognise a few faces among the 50,000 participants – including TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, Golden Globe-winning actor Ruth Wilson MBE, and Phil Dunster, of show Ted Lasso, who are all making their marathon debuts.

Memory lane

The London Marathon has become an annual fixture in the world’s sporting calendar since the inaugural race on 29 March 1981.

Over a million people have completed the course, £1bn has been raised for charity and there have been countless tales of human achievement.

This year’s TV coverage will be on BBC One from 8.30am and BBC Two from 2pm. The 2024 TCS London Marathon Official Charity of the Year is Samaritans.

Fundraising

All signs look promising for a generous total, predicts Chester Mojay-Sinclare, founder and chief executive of Enthuse, the official online fundraising partner of London Marathon Events.

She told City A.M.: “We’ve seen over £20m raised on our platform already, an increase of more than 60 per cent on this time last year.

“In terms of the day itself, 1 in 7 of all donations came through the TCS London Marathon app last year and donations direct through it to participants on the Enthuse platform should be an important part of fundraising on the day.

“It’s fantastic to see the incredible amount that has been raised, we’re delighted for all the charities.”

Mapping the route

The London Marathon starts in Greenwich Park and finishes at The Mall.

The run takes in some of the most famous landmarks in the city and spectators are welcome to watch from almost anywhere along the 26.2-mile stretch.

The Highway will let you see everyone pass twice, with the areas by Cutty Sark and St James’s Park being popular spots on Marathon Day.

From the iconic start between Greenwich and Blackheath to the exhilarating finish at Buckingham Palace, the journey weaves through the city’s historic landmarks.

Wave times

The race kicks off at 9.05am with the wheelchair races followed by the elite women 20 minutes later.

The elite men and masses then set off in waves from 10am to 11.30am, a sequence of start waves will take place, with short gaps in between to allow the course ahead to clear.

All start lines will be closed by 11.30am.

Start waves and times are allocated based on runners’ predicted finish time, which they will have given to organisers ahead of time.

London Marathon hasn’t confirmed exactly how many waves there will be at Sunday’s race.

Pit stops

Concerned about bathroom breaks on your trek? Fear not – toilets dot the route every two miles. And hydration?

Water stations every two miles and energy drinks at strategic points ensure runners stay fuelled and hydrated throughout the journey.

Next steps

Spots for the marathon were taken months in advance, so now is the time to secure your spot for next year.

The ballot for the 2025 TCS London Marathon on Sunday, 27 April 2025, will open on Saturday, 20 April.