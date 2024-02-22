London Marathon announces equal pay for wheelchair and able-bodied winners

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the Men’s Wheelchair Marathon during the 2023 TCS London Marathon on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The London Marathon has become the first marathon to offer equal pay for wheelchair and able-bodied races.

The prize money has jumped by $54,500 (£43,000) to take the wheelchair prize to $308,000 (£243,000).

All winners will now receive £43,000.

London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said: “We are delighted to continue our commitment to disability sport with this landmark move that ensures the prize money available to our elite wheelchair athletes is exactly the same as for those in the able-bodied elite races.

“We have made great strides in recent years towards our ambition to make the London Marathon the most diverse and equitable marathon in the world and this is another important step towards achieving that goal.”

British wheelchair racing great David Weir said: “It’s a very exciting year for me and for wheelchair racing. Again, London Marathon has set the bar for parity across the racing divisions.

“This is a huge benchmark for disability sport and I hope other races and sporting bodies can take note.”

The elite race fields will be announced on Monday.

The defending men’s champion Kelvin Kiptum will not be in the capital after the world record holder died earlier this year in a tragic road accident.

Sifan Hassan won the women’s race last year despite suffering from cramp during the race.

The men’s wheelchair race was won by Marcel Hug while Madison de Rozario won the women’s.