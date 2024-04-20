London Marathon: What free things can I get with my medal?

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Runners in the London Marathon pass Buckingham Palace as they enter the finishing straight on April 21, 2013 in London, England. Thousands of runners are taking part – with some wearing black ribbons as a mark of respect to the Boston victims. Extra police are on duty as an estimated 500,000 people line the streets of the capital. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Are you mad enough to be running the London Marathon this weekend, plodding around the capital desperate to make the finishing line?

Well if you are, there are a number of brands around the capital that are offering you FREE rewards for completing the 26.2 mile race.

All you need to do is present your medal. Here are a couple of our favourites:

Greene King, free pint

Pub chain Greene King is offering a pint of Guinness or a Gin and Tonic across its London establishments.

The offer is available in over 115 pubs in London between April 21st – 23rd.

“The three day offer means if you’re exhausted and want a much-needed rest after your marathon, you can pop down to one of our pubs until Tuesday (23rd) and enjoy your hard-earned free drink,” Alex Dawson, business unit director, for Greene King pubs, said.

Brompton bikes

Folding bike firm Brompton are offering complimentary cycle hire to anyone coming to sport a runner.

This’ll allow friends and family to keep up with their speedy competitors!

Julian Scriven, Managing Director at Brompton bike hire says: ‘As a London born and bred brand, here at Brompton, we celebrate everything that the London Marathon is about. Every year, thousands of people – both locals and visitors alike – come out to support and celebrate those taking part.

“What better way to enhance the supporting experience than by giving spectators a hand to see as much of the race as possible, ticking off some of our city’s best sights along the way.”

Supporters will need to email brompton@wearetheromans.com with the bib number of their runner to receive a day’s free bike hire.

Marathon Steak!

In a brilliant coup for the meat eaters, Heliot Steak House will offer a free Argentinian rib eye or burger on Sunday or Monday.

The restaurant is located at the Hippodrome in Leicester Square and a brilliant bargain to be had.

Burgers

Bill’s is offering a free burger to those who flash their medals while Maxwell’s Bar and Grill is offering the same.

Meatliquor have got in on the free burger act as well.

The three options allow for differing tastes so book early to make sure you do not miss out.

London Afterparty?!

Barry’s is hosting an afterparty with live music Fuel Bar at Barry’s, which is near Victoria.

The Runna app is also hosting an afterparty, this one at Red Bull HQ in Covent Garden. Tickets are free online.

So there you have it, some of the many options for you lucky few who get to take part in the iconic London Marathon.