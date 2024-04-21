Here’s how all the MPs running the London marathon did

Jeremy Hunt after finishing the TCS London Marathon. Photo: PA

Running a slightly different type of race, a record number of UK MPs and peers entered the London marathon this year.

A total of 20 Lords and MPs took part in the 26.2 mile route around central London this Sunday, with some competing for charity and others hoping to beat personal bests.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was the mos high-profile politician to take part.

Hunt posted several videos during the race, including one to X at mile eight, stating “just three or so hours to go” and another on Instagram just before 5pm near Parliament, with the caption: “Nearly there! Westminster in sight…”

He was also pictured with a medal at the finish line, timestamped at 5.11pm.

But his timing didn’t appear on the TCS official marathon tracker, however.

Ready for the start of the @LondonMarathon with 20 MPs and Peers running for amazing causes. I'm running once more for @royalmarsden – https://t.co/HDE3bJH5WZ pic.twitter.com/OxP1eHJe3p — Paul Scully MP (@scullyp) April 21, 2024

Under four hours

Just a handful of Parliamentary entrants broke the sub four hour mark. First to come in was Conservative peer Lord Graham Evans who completed the course in 3:23:35.

He was shortly followed by Tory MP Alun Cairns who scored a personal best of 3:26:54. The Vale of Glamorgan MP completed his seventh marathon and beat his 2022 time of 3:29:32.

Next up was North West Norfolk Conservative MP James Wild on 3:42:29, and Labour’s Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) on 3:55:04.

Wrapping up the under four hours crew was ex-health secretary and now independent MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock. He ran for a neurodivergence charity and came in at 3:55:37.

Read more Flash your London Marathon medal for these top wellness freebies

Under five hours

Six MPs and one peer came in under five hours. Edward Timpson, Tory MP for Eddisbury, in Cheshire, led this pack on 4:06:26.

He was followed by marathon debutant Eddie Hughes, the Walsall North Conservative MP, on 4:14:42, and former Conservative minister for London Paul Scully (Sutton and Cheam) who came in on 4:26:27.

Tory peer Lord James Bethell scored a time of 4:32:10, while Conservative MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker, achieved 4:37:46.

Rounding off this section was Will Quince, Tory MP for Colchester, at 4:39:37, and Rehman Chishti – Conservative MP for Gillingham and Rainham – at 4:53:49.

Read more How one ‘futurist’ is using tech to run the London marathon faster

Under six hours

Several MPs who have never run the marathon before came in on under six hours.

Newbies Patrick Grady, SNP MP for Glasgow North, ran it in 5:14:44; alongside Tory MP for Bishop Auckland Dehenna Davison on 5:32:35; and independent Bambos Charalambous (Enfield Southgate) on 5:51:09.

Completing the pack were David Linden, SNP MP for Glasgow East, on 5:12:35; and Thangam Debbonaire (Labour MP for Bristol West and shadow secretary of state for culture and sport) who came in on 5:38:22, after fuelling up on “protein-rich flapjacks”.

Over six hours

Rounding out the 20 Parliamentarians who completed the 26.2 mile race, were Conservative MP David Simmonds, who represents Ruislip, Northwood, and Pinner.

Running for the Alzheimer’s Society charity, he completed the course in 6:09:06.

And last but not least, bringing up the rear was Tory MP Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham) who completed her first marathon with a time of 7:47:32.

Well done to all!