London Marathon 2022 will move from traditional April date for third year running

The London Marathon 2022 has for the third year running moved from its traditional April date.

It will take place in October as organisers say they are looking to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the landmark race.

Traditionally in April, both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the race had to be moved to October owing to pandemic disruption.

The 2020 edition saw only elite runners compete in racing laps of St. James’s Park. This year’s race will see the return of fun runners and the usual 26.2 mile route from Greenwich to The Mall.

Last year’s race saw Shura Kitata win the men’s elite race, while Brigid Kosgei defended her women’s title.

Up to 50,000 runners are expected to race through the streets of London this year in what is sure to be a belated 40th anniversary celebration for the race.

Event director of London Marathon Events Hugh Brasher said: “We are living in a hugely uncertain world – a world where different approaches to managing Covid-19 are being explored and executed.

“The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together.

“We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London.”

This year’s race will take place on 3 October.

Brasher went on to give assurances to traditionalists, stating that the plan is always to move the race back to its April date.

“For 39 years, the London Marathon has been a spring event and we will return to our traditional slot in the calendar in 2023 when the TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April,” he said.