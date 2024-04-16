Flash your London Marathon medal for these top wellness freebies

From hot and cold baths to protein-filled refuels and bike rides, don’t miss out on these post-London Marathon freebies.

Whether participating or spectating, benefit from these free wellness-inspired perks city-wide when you flash your London Marathon medal. From hot and cold baths to carb-loading and bike rides, don’t miss out on these post-run freebies.

Ice baths

Lumi Therapy, in partnership with Gymshark, is offering all race finishers a complimentary ice bath on the event day for post-race recovery. If you are brave enough to plunge your aching body into an ice bath find them at Gymshark’s flagship store at 165 Regent Street, W1S 3BE.

Bike rides

Brompton is offering spectators free bike hire for the full London Marathon day, so you can see the action from every point of the city. Just email brompton@wearetheromans.com with the bib number of a loved one to get a code for a complimentary Brompton bike hire.

Bath products

Lush, the cosmetics company, is giving away a Cold Water Soother Epsom salt cube and Wiccy Magic Muscles solid massage oil to help ease tired post-run muscles. Claim yours at Oxford Street, Paddington Station, Waterloo Station, and Victoria Station branches. Show your medal to staff between April 21 to 28.

Protein shakes

While one of the popular boot camp classes might not be on the menu post-run, if you head to Barry’s SW1 studio by Victoria station, they will be hosting a London Marathon afterparty on Sunday afternoon until 5pm. It’s free to drop in, and you get a free protein shake to aid in your recovery when you flash your medal.

Carb-loading

As well as refeeding after the race, runners are often advised to tuck into a hearty meal the evening before. Authentic pasta bar Notto is offering runners a free cacio e pepe pasta dish from 19 to 20 April. Grab yours from the Covent Garden restaurant at 4 Henrietta Street, WC2E 8PS.

Find out more about the London Marathon here.