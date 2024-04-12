Brompton pedals out free bike hire for London Marathon spectators

Brompton is offering spectators free bike hire so you can see the action from every point of the city

Heading to the London Marathon next weekend? Brompton is offering spectators free bike hire so you can see the action from every point of the city.

In the next couple of weeks, marathon mania will hit the UK with runners taking on the 26.2 miles in the capital on Sunday, 21 April.

The London Marathon is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, with thousands of spectators being attracted to the sidelines each year. Yet, with 750,000 people cramming onto pavements and roads closed across the city, getting a glimpse of the running action can be harder than expected.

So, to take the stress out of supporting, Brompton, the folding bike brand, is offering complimentary cycle hire to anyone coming to support a loved one, so they can bag the best view on the street.

The complimentary Brompton hire will enable supporting spectators to hop off of the overcrowded tube and into the saddle to follow runners around the course, hitting off each of the iconic landmarks and distance markers at the same time as the runners.

Brompton spokesperson Julian Scriven, managing director, Brompton Bike Hire says: “As a London-born and bred brand, we celebrate everything that the London Marathon is about. Every year, thousands of people – both locals and visitors alike – come out to support and celebrate those taking part.

“What better way to enhance the supporting experience than by giving spectators a hand to see as much of the race as possible, ticking off some of our city’s best sights along the way.”

All supporters need to do is email with the bib number of their loved ones to receive a code that will provide complimentary Brompton bike hire for the full marathon day.

To ensure cyclists see the best of London’s sights and as much of the marathon action at the same time, Brompton has compiled a list of the closest Brompton hire stations on the London Marathon route below:

Pick up at East India Station and head to:

Greenwich

Woolwhich

Rotherhithe

Bermondsey

Limehouse

Millwall

Blackwall

Pick up at Broadgate and head to:

Tower Bridge

Blackfriars

Shadwell

Limehouse

Millwall

Blackwall

Pick up at Regents Place and head to:

London Bridge

Victoria Embankment

St James’ Park

The Mall