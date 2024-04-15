Is your electric bike safe? Folding bicycle maker Brompton backs new law to tighten rules

Brompton Bicycle is headquartered in London.

Brompton Bicycles has backed a proposed new law designed to ensure only safe e-bike batteries come to market.

The London-headquartered folding bike maker has formally backed a Ten Minute Rule Bill drafted by charity Electrical Safety First which is expected to be tabled by Yvonne Fovargue MP in the coming weeks.

The manufacturer, which produces around 100,000 bikes every year, and is the first and biggest company of its type to support the proposed new regulations for e-bike batteries.

Brompton now joins 45 other organisations also backing the calls for new rules, including the National Fire Chiefs Council, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives and the Childrens Burns Trust.

The Bill will seek to introduce third party certification for e-bikes, e-scooters and their batteries to reduce the risk of dangerous batteries entering the market and subsequently, people’s homes.

At present, manufacturers can self-declare their batteries are safe prior to selling them to the public.

If introduced, the regulation would see e-bikes, e-scooter and their batteries added to an existing list of products which are already subject to third party certification, including fireworks and heavy machinery.

“The future for electric bikes is bright” – Brompton Bicycles

Will Butler-Adams, CEO at Brompton Bicycle, said: “We need to get more people on bikes, it’s good for your health and good for our planet, and above all else it makes us happy.

“Electric bikes are allowing more people to enjoy the fun and freedom of cycling, but unfortunately there are a number of serious incidents coming from unregulated e-bikes and conversion kits that could jeopardise this momentum and put people off getting back on a bike.

“If we can ensure that all electric bikes follow the same stringent testing and checks as our own, then the future for electric bikes is bright, and we can bring back cycling for generations to come.”

Brompton Bicycle’s latest accounts for the year to March 31, 2023, are currently overdue to be filed with Companies House.

For the 12 months to March 31, 2022, the company posted a turnover of £106.8m and Pre-tax profits of £73m.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, added: “The support for our Bill by Brompton Bicycle demonstrates how reputable manufacturers want to protect shoppers and their industry from the bad operators in this space who may be producing substandard batteries. We are very pleased to have their support.

“Our Bill will better protect the public, protect good businesses and weed out bad operators producing dangerous batteries that put people’s lives at risk. We urge the government to adopt our Bill when it is tabled.”