Take the plunge: The icy health trend sweeping across the City

As winter tightens its grip across London, an unconventional trend invites us to plunge deeper into the icy depths for potential health benefits – cold exposure therapy

Cold exposure therapy, once confined to elite athletes and wellness enthusiasts, is becoming a household craze with more accessible methods and high-profile endorsements.

The data speaks volumes – ice baths have witnessed a staggering 127 per cent increase in Google searches over the past 12 months. This surge reflects a growing curiosity and awareness surrounding the health and wellness benefits of immersing in cold or icy water.

Chilling at home

As the trend gains momentum, at-home ice baths are poised to become a cornerstone of self-care routines. In fact, Lumi Therapy witnessed a staggering 830 per cent growth in the cold water therapy space, surpassing £12m last year. A key factor in this growing popularity has been to benefit from cold water therapy in the privacy and convenience of the home.

Once just something reserved for gyms or those with lots of space available, the portable ice bath makes it accessible and convenient. Handy for popping in the back garden for the recommended daily two and a half minutes, this has become part of a daily routine for many. The triggered release of norepinephrine within the body during cold exposure has been linked to reduced anxiety, stress, and depressive symptoms.

Taking it to the next level, athletes like Olympic sprinting champion Colin Jackson, are reportedly incorporating cutting-edge spa experiences into their routines like Spaflo, which is a UK first in the at-home luxury spa world.

Spaflo installs luxury hot and cold spas, and pools at home from £30,000 upwards, where customers integrate spas into their garden designs and have them partially or fully sunken into their landscaped outdoor living spaces, diving head-first into the trend.

A natural escape

Beyond the confines of home, cold plunging retreats are sprouting up globally, offering an immersive experience in icy waters.

The allure of cold plunges is not limited to reclusive destinations though. Londoners are discovering the joy of cold water swimming spots within the city limits, providing an urban twist to this ancient practice.

West Reservoir in Hackney, run by Better Leisure, beckons as the city’s largest swimming lake where brave souls can don a wetsuit and take part in supervised cold water swimming from 8am to 5pm during winter.

Brace yourself as a euphoric high is said to kick in after a five-minute plunge in the 5°C water.

Riding the wave with caution

With the allure of the benefits comes chilling risks. Prolonged exposure to icy waters can lead to frostbite and other cold-related injuries. Overstaying your plunge could even lead to hypothermia.

So understanding the fine line between the thrill of the plunge and potential dangers is important.

In a time where health and wellness trends often come and go, cold plunging is making a significant splash.

Whether it’s the simplicity of a back garden pod, the opulence of installing an Olympian-endorsed spa, or embracing nature’s chill, this trend is getting a warm reception.