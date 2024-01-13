New study shows mental wellness is Brits’ number one self-care priority

A study has explored which forms of self-care are most important to Brits and what type of wellness activities are costing them the most.

As life gets busier, self-care is a big part of what keeps us happy and healthy. While it might previously have taken a backseat, social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have put the importance of self-care at the forefront of modern society. But, with people continuing to adjust their budgets in the current financial climate, are they still prioritising their wellness?

With this question in mind, credit card brand Aqua has conducted a new survey, looking at the self-care priorities of people in the UK. The study has explored which forms of self-care are most important to Brits, what type of wellness activities are costing them the most, and how the cost of living crisis has impacted how much they are spending on their personal wellbeing.

The research found that Brits are prioritising mental self-care the most, with 36% of people saying this is the most important aspect when it comes to their personal wellness. Mental self-care involves activities that support cognitive and intellectual wellbeing, for example, reading, learning new skills, or engaging in creative outlets. This is the main type of self-care that women are prioritising, with two-fifths (39%) stating this to be the case. While it’s not the top priority for men, a third (32%) still say their mental wellbeing is very important to them.

In second place is physical self-care, with 35% of Brits placing importance on this type of wellness. This can include activities such as regular exercise, making sure to eat properly, and getting enough sleep. This is the type of self-care that men (35%) are prioritising the most, though 35% of women also say physical wellbeing is a main priority for them.

Financial self-care is the third most important form of personal wellness for Brits, with 29% saying they prioritise it in their daily lives. Practising financial self-care means focusing your time and energy on your money situation. This can mean making concrete goals to work towards a better financial future and finding ways to support a healthy money mindset.

Rank Type of self-care All Men Women 1 Mental 36% 32% 39% 2 Physical 35% 35% 35% 3 Financial 29% 33% 26% 4 Emotional 27% 21% 32% 5 Social 22% 20% 24% 6 Spiritual 15% 16% 15% 6 Professional and educational 15% 17% 12%

The research found that 90% of Brits partake in some form of self-care, and they spend an average of £53 per month, though the amount differs between age groups and locations.

Whilst 94% of 25-34 year olds partake in self-care (the highest out of all age groups), those aged between 16 and 24 are spending the most on it. 92% of this age group take part in some form of wellness, and spend an average of £70 per month. The over-55s are spending almost half of that, at around £39 per month, however just under one in three of this age group say they don’t spend any money on wellness at all.

Of those who participate in self-care, Glaswegians are spending the most, at £67 per month, followed by London (£62), Sheffield (£58) and Belfast (£58). In comparison, those living in Plymouth, Leeds, and Cardiff are spending the least, with an average of just £40 per month.

Rank City How much is spent on self-care per month 1 Glasgow £67 2 London £62 3 Sheffield £58 3 Belfast £58 4 Bristol £57

The study also looked into the types of wellness activities and items Brits spend the most on, from quality time with loved ones, to books, to gym memberships. Days out with family is not only the most popular self-care activity, with 84% of Brits admitting so, but it’s also the activity that people spend the most on each month, at an average of £76.

Activities with a partner see the second highest spend (£73), and days out with friends (£63) are third.

The self-care activities and items Brit’s spend the most on, per month Rank Type of self-care activity All Men Women 1 Days out with family £76 £86 £67 2 Days out with partner £73 £85 £62 3 Days out with friends £63 £73 £54 4 Solo day out £52 £62 £42 4 Spa day £52 £57 £47 5 Hairdresser appointment £51 £51 £50

One-third (31%) of people in the UK say they are spending less on self-care due to rising costs. However, some of the younger generation is seemingly not letting that impact their self-care spending, as 29% of those aged between 16 and 24 say they are spending more now. In contrast, a mere 12% of the over-55s say they are spending more, and one-third (31%) say they’re spending less due to rising costs.

When it comes to location, those in Newcastle and Belfast have been impacted the most, with 38% of residents in both cities saying they are spending less on self-care now. Bristol is the only UK city where the number of residents who are spending more money now (27%) outweighs the number who are spending less (26%) due to the cost of living crisis.

Sharvan Selvam, commercial director at Aqua says: “We should all be prioritising our personal health and wellbeing, but it’s important to focus on activities that are affordable to you. Remember that self-care looks different for everyone, and don’t be tempted to spend outside of your means because of what you see on social media, or what others around you are doing.”