Over 15 million Brits suffering with day-to-day chronic pain

Whether it’s bad backs, strains, sprains, injuries, migraines, or arthritis, more than 15 million Brits are living with day-to-day pain, according to government estimates.

A report from Public Health England found that over a third of adults (34% or 15.5 million) live with chronic pain. Women (38%) are more likely to be affected than men (30%).

This is backed by a IPSOS survey of over 4,000 UK adults which revealed that almost half (49%) have recently experienced strong discomfort. And a quarter overall are living with day-to-day chronic pain, rising to 66% in people aged 55-75 years.

Pharmacist Noel Wicks says: “We can thank our modern lives for this explosion of pain since one of the biggest causes is musculoskeletal problems. Slouching at a desk, home working from the kitchen table, TV marathons and driving long distances all put pressure on our joints and muscles, leading to injuries.

“Add to that the negative impact of chronic health conditions, such as fibromyalgia, arthritis and long Covid, which are all associated with pain and discomfort.

“The IPSOS survey found that six in ten people (59%) claim to cope with chronic pain at least half the time, showing people are trying to push through to enable them to get on with their lives. This is despite the fact that a third of long-term sufferers – 40% of 55–75-year-olds – experience pain on a daily basis. Yet, this doesn’t have to be the case as many self-care options are now available to manage pain and inflammation”.

The IPSOS survey found that the most popular ways to deal with chronic pain were taking paracetamol (35%), anti-inflammatories (31%) or opioid-based medicines (24%) which can be addictive if used long-term.

Noel, who is also an advisor to Amgesic Pain Relief, added: “Taking oral pain killers is a popular choice but these can’t be used long-term due to potential gastro stomach risks. That’s why topical gels can be a useful alternative. The active ingredient targets the painful, swollen joints and muscles rather than building up in the blood where it can reach other parts of the body”.

“Chronic pain, especially from musculoskeletal injuries and strains, has become a daily way of life for millions of adults, impacting on their ability to do their jobs, or enjoy their hobbies. Almost half (45%) of adults say that chronic pain impacts their working, domestic or social lives most of the time and, in some cases, even stops them getting out of the house.

“To break the pain cycle, we need to provide people with a range of self-care options for pain relief which can include topical anti-inflammatory products. An analysis of research carried out by the influential Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that topical diclofenac was consistently one of the most effective treatments for dealing with acute and chronic musculoskeletal pain”.