Don’t sweat it: How to fix fitness damage to your appearance

Overtraining may be impacting your skin, hair, and overall appearance

Fitness is essential for our health, but overdoing it can sometimes have the opposite effect on how we look and feel. Here are expert treatments to address the signs of overtraining that might be impacting your skin, hair, and overall appearance.

Loose skin from weight loss

Best for: Definition

Emsculpt Neo is a non-invasive body sculpting treatment that helps tone muscles while stimulating collagen production, perfect for tightening loose skin caused by significant weight loss. It helps maintain a sculpted physique while promoting skin elasticity for a firmer appearance.

Find it at: Dr Galyna, 34a Hans Rd, London SW3 1RW

Go to website: drritarakus.co.uk

Dry, brittle hair

Best for: Hair strength

The Silk Ocean Wave Treatment at Neville’s deeply nourishes your hair, leaving it glossy and smooth. Ideal for those whose hair has become dry and brittle due to excessive sweating or over-washing from frequent workouts. This luxurious treatment replenishes moisture, revives shine, and protects the hair from environmental damage.

Find it at: Neville Hair and Beauty, 5 Pont Street, London SW1X 9EJ

Go to website: nevillehairandbeauty.net

Deep acne scars

Best for: Renewal

The LASEMD Ultra by Debbie Thomas Clinic is a cutting-edge treatment for deep acne scarring caused by excess sweat and clogged pores. This laser technology targets skin rejuvenation, reducing scars and improving overall skin texture while stimulating collagen production to promote a smoother complexion.

Find it at: D.Thomas Clinic, 25 Walton Street, Chelsea, London SW3 2HU

Go to website: dthomas.com

Sagging chest skin

Best for: Skin tightening

The Stem Cell Chest Press at Montrose London, developed by Dr. Georgina Williams, uses a combination of laser therapy and microfat transfer to firm up sagging skin on the chest. This treatment restores skin elasticity and smooths out fine lines for a youthful appearance.

Find it at: Montrose London, 19 West Eaton Place, SW1X 8LT, London

Go to website: montroselondon.com

Tired eyes

Best for: Under-eye rejuvenation

Polynucleotide treatment at Dr Joney’s clinic targets the tired and puffy under-eye area, reducing dark circles and fine lines caused by early morning workouts. This minimally invasive procedure stimulates collagen production and rejuvenates the delicate skin around the eyes.

Find it at: Dr Joney De Souza, 49 Blandford St, London, W1U 7HH

Go to website: drjoneydesouza.com

Built-up toxins

Best for: Detoxification

Lymphatic drainage at Aesthetics Lab flushes out built-up toxins from intense workouts, promoting better circulation and reducing water retention. This treatment is a must for post-workout recovery, improving muscle repair and reducing swelling.

Find it at: Aesthetics Lab, 38 Elizabeth Street, Belgravia, London, SW1W 9NZ

Go to website: aestheticslab.co.uk

Sweat-clogged scalp

Best for: Scalp detox

The scalp clean treatment by Gustav Fouche thoroughly exfoliates and cleanses the scalp, removing sweat, oil, and product build-up. This treatment ensures a healthy environment for hair growth and leaves your scalp feeling refreshed.

Find it at: Gustav Fouche, 82 Westbourne Grove Notting Hill, London, W2 5RT

Go to website: gustavfouche.com

Nutritional deficiencies

Best for: Internal health check

A comprehensive blood test with Dr. Mayoni will help identify any nutritional deficiencies that might be caused by excessive training, allowing you to tweak your diet or supplements for optimal health and recovery.

Find it at: The Clinic by Dr Mayoni, 43 Honor Oak Park, London, SE23 1DZ

Go to website: drmayoniskinfit.co.uk

Inflamation

Best for: Calming and repair

With a residency at the beautifully designed Agua London, at Sea Containers Hotel, no-nonsense clinical facialist Kate Kerr helps treat tricky skin conditions like acne and rosacea, which can flare up due to sweat and stress from intense workouts. Her ‘protection, prevention, correction, and stimulation’ approach helps to keep skin functioning at its best while targeting inflammation and strengthening the skin barrier.

Find it at: Kate Kerr, Sea Containers Hotel, London, SE1 9PD

Go to website: katekerrlondon.co.uk

Tired skin

Best for: Collagen stimulation

Dr Miriam Adebibe incorporates science-backed treatments into her skincare, helping those whose skin has suffered from post-exercise inflammation. Her Collagen Booster Facial combines microneedling with Profhilo and red light therapy to repair damaged skin, stimulate collagen, and aid recovery from the stress workouts place on the skin.

Find it at: Dr Miriam A, Dalston, Shoreditch, Walthamstow

Go to website: drmiriama.co.uk

Sweat clogged pores

Best for: Skin resurfacing

Corina Mihalache, expert aesthetician and founder of Ace Skin Health Clinic, offers a signature chemical peel ideal for those dealing with sweat-induced clogged pores and post-exercise breakouts. Using a mix of salicylic and glycolic acids, along with advanced stem cell technology, her Resurfacer Chemical Peel delivers clearer, smoother skin, helping to balance skin after intense workouts.

Find it at: Ace Skin Health Clinic, 337 Caledonian Rd, N1 1DW

Go to website: aceskinhealthclinic.co.uk

Built up skin cells

Best for: Deep exfoliation

Luxury country hotel, Sopwell House, has teamed up with La Sultane de Saba to offer a 60-minute hammam experience featuring luxurious black soap and the delicate scents of rose and orange blossom waters. This treatment deeply cleanses and exfoliates your skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing—a perfect remedy for post-workout build-up.

Find it at: Sopwell House, Cottonmill Ln, St Albans AL1 2HQ.

Go to website here.