Perfect your look for a big event with no time to spare

From laser hair removal to makeup, here’s how you can elevate your look with minimal effort

As busy professionals, it’s easy to focus on work and neglect our appearance. That’s why advance planning or booking at-home services can be a lifesaver. From laser hair removal to makeup, here’s how you can elevate your look with minimal effort through convenient, luxury beauty treatments.

Laser hair removal at Therapie Clinic

Best for: Smooth skin

Achieve flawless, hair-free skin with advanced laser technology. The treatment is virtually painless and perfect for busy schedules, offering long-lasting results. Whether prepping for an event or maintaining smooth skin year-round, this is a great option for long-term hair removal.

Microblading at Karen Betts

Best for: Perfect brows

For naturally fuller, well-defined brows, Karen Betts offers expert microblading using premium pigments that last up to a year. Ideal for anyone with sparse brows or those looking for more definition, this treatment creates realistic, hair-like strokes that are tailored to your facial structure.

Tanning at Ruuby

Best for: Sun-kissed glow

Ruuby brings luxury tanning straight to your door, offering a flawless spray tan from top professionals. Whether it’s for a special event or just to maintain a natural glow, Ruuby’s mobile tanning service ensures a streak-free finish without the hassle of salon visits.

Nails at Urban

Best for: Perfect mani-pedis

Urban’s mobile nail technicians come to you, providing luxurious gel or classic manicures and pedicures. Using premium products, they ensure a salon-quality finish from the comfort of your home, perfect for those pressed for time but still craving well-groomed nails.

Hair styling at Treatwell

Best for: Last-minute blowouts

Treatwell lets you book salon appointments at any hour, making it ideal for time-poor professionals. With thousands of hairdressers available, you can quickly find and book a blowout, cut, or styling session, ensuring your hair is always event-ready without the stress of last-minute plans.

Makeup at Secret Spa

Best for: Flawless face

Secret Spa’s expert makeup artists are at your service, ready to create your desired look from natural to glamorous. With high-end products and a focus on personalisation, the service is perfect for busy individuals who want to look polished for events or meetings.

Massage at Le Salon

Best for: Stress relief

Le Salon offers on-demand, at-home massages, making it easy to de-stress without leaving your home. Whether you’re in need of a deep tissue massage after a long day or a relaxing Swedish massage, their mobile therapists provide premium services tailored to your needs.

