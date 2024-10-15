Perfect your look for a big event with no time to spare
As busy professionals, it’s easy to focus on work and neglect our appearance. That’s why advance planning or booking at-home services can be a lifesaver. From laser hair removal to makeup, here’s how you can elevate your look with minimal effort through convenient, luxury beauty treatments.
Laser hair removal at Therapie Clinic
Best for: Smooth skin
Achieve flawless, hair-free skin with advanced laser technology. The treatment is virtually painless and perfect for busy schedules, offering long-lasting results. Whether prepping for an event or maintaining smooth skin year-round, this is a great option for long-term hair removal.
Microblading at Karen Betts
Best for: Perfect brows
For naturally fuller, well-defined brows, Karen Betts offers expert microblading using premium pigments that last up to a year. Ideal for anyone with sparse brows or those looking for more definition, this treatment creates realistic, hair-like strokes that are tailored to your facial structure.
Tanning at Ruuby
Best for: Sun-kissed glow
Ruuby brings luxury tanning straight to your door, offering a flawless spray tan from top professionals. Whether it’s for a special event or just to maintain a natural glow, Ruuby’s mobile tanning service ensures a streak-free finish without the hassle of salon visits.
Nails at Urban
Best for: Perfect mani-pedis
Urban’s mobile nail technicians come to you, providing luxurious gel or classic manicures and pedicures. Using premium products, they ensure a salon-quality finish from the comfort of your home, perfect for those pressed for time but still craving well-groomed nails.
Hair styling at Treatwell
Best for: Last-minute blowouts
Treatwell lets you book salon appointments at any hour, making it ideal for time-poor professionals. With thousands of hairdressers available, you can quickly find and book a blowout, cut, or styling session, ensuring your hair is always event-ready without the stress of last-minute plans.
Makeup at Secret Spa
Best for: Flawless face
Secret Spa’s expert makeup artists are at your service, ready to create your desired look from natural to glamorous. With high-end products and a focus on personalisation, the service is perfect for busy individuals who want to look polished for events or meetings.
Massage at Le Salon
Best for: Stress relief
Le Salon offers on-demand, at-home massages, making it easy to de-stress without leaving your home. Whether you’re in need of a deep tissue massage after a long day or a relaxing Swedish massage, their mobile therapists provide premium services tailored to your needs.
