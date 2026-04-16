Beauty Tech Group profits jump following London IPO

The company said the performance was ahead of the expectations it set out at IPO

The Beauty Tech Group has posted stronger-than-expected annual results after its London listing last year, with revenue and profits surging as demand for at-home beauty devices continued to grow across international markets.

The Manchester-founded business, which floated on the London Stock Exchange in October at a valuation of about £300m, told markets on Thursday that revenue rose 39.4 per cent to £141m in the year to 31 December 2025.

Own-brand revenue jumped 60 per cent to £140.9m, driven by strong growth across all regions and a sharp increase in sales at its flagship Currentbody Skin label, where revenue rose 59 per cent to £125.8m.

Meanwhile, gross profit increased 53.9 per cent to £88.3m, with margins improving to 62.7 per cent from 56.8 per cent.

The company said the performance was ahead of the expectations it set out at IPO, marking its third upgrade since listing.

Chief executive Laurence Newman said 2025 had been a “transformational year” for the group, adding that its brands were gaining recognition with customers as demand for at-home beauty technology expands.

IPO helps group clear debt and step up growth plans

The results are the first full-year numbers since the firm joined the London market, raising roughly £29m in gross proceeds in a rare consumer-facing float for the exchange.

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The IPO also helped it clear its external debt, leaving the business with net cash of £40.8m at year-end, compared with net debt of £27.1m just a year prior.

The cleaner balanced sheet, together with getting rid of the pre-IPO interest costs and one-off flotation expenses, is expected to provide a tailwind to earnings and cash flow in 2026.

The Beauty Tech Group sells products across over 90 markets, through brands like Currentbody Skin, ZIIP Beaury and Tria Laser. It has positioned itself in the fast-growing market for at-home beauty care like LED masks and laser hair removal.

Tria Laser contributed £2m before its relaunch in March, whilst ZIIP Beauty sales rose 46 per cent.

The firm said it expects revenue growth to continue throughout the year, which currently is in line with market expectations of £160m. Profit is ahead of expectations due to stronger margins.

Around 80 per cent of the group’s revenues are generated outside the UK and Ireland, with the business relying heavily on direct-to-consumer online sales rather than traditional retail distribution.