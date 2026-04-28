Big Tech earnings to test AI demand – and Nvidia surge

Investors will be closely watching capital expenditure plans

Big Tech earnings this week are expected to provide a clearer picture of the AI state of play, with results from Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon set to offer updates on capital expenditure and AI-related revenues.

The results come as Nvidia, the booming chip darling, closed last week at a record high, taking its market value to around $5 trillion.

The scale of that move has brought increased focus on whether demand across the broader ecosystem is keeping pace with investment.

AI spend and cloud demand under scrutiny

Investors will be closely watching capital expenditure plans, particularly around data centres and AI infrastructure, as well as commentary on enterprise adoption.

Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon are among the largest buyers of these latest chips and cloud infrastructure, making their results a key indicator of demand for Nvidia’s products.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Nvidia at $5 trillion is a market milestone that demands attention, but the more important question is what happens next”.

“At moments like this, investors can spend too much time looking in the rear-view mirror and not enough time assessing where earnings power is heading”, he added.

While analysts are not expecting significant changes to near-term spending guidance, longer-term signals will be key.

“We’re not expecting any major overhaul to 2026 capex guidance, but sustained conviction around 2027 investment would reinforce our view that the market still underestimates the durability of NVIDIA’s earnings power,” Britzman said.

He also noted that Big Tech’s role as customers is central to the outlook: “Their investment plans offer important signals on the AI infrastructure buildout and ultimately demand for Nvidia’s products.”

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Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities said the results will be a “reality check moment” for the AI trade, adding that “the Street is laser-focused on capex numbers and any commentary around the pace of AI deployments across enterprises.”

Similarly, analysts at Morgan Stanley said hyperscaler spending remains the “key swing factor” for the tech sector, noting that “visibility into multi-year AI investment cycles will be critical to sustaining current expectations.”

Markets will also focus on how AI is contributing to revenue growth, particularly within cloud divisions, and whether demand remains concentrated among large customers or whether it is broadening across industries.

Earnings outlook and valuation

The recent rise in tech and semiconductor stocks has increased attention on earnings delivery and forward guidance.

Britzman said underlying demand trends remain supportive: “Demand signals across AI infrastructure remain strong, our numbers still point to more upside than broader market expectations imply”.

He also pointed to cash generation as a key factor supporting valuations. “The sheer weight of free cash flow coming through this year continues to strengthen the investment case”, he said.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have previously flagged that the pace of AI infrastructure buildout “will need to be matched by clear monetisation pathways,” warning that “investors will increasingly look for evidence of return on that spend.”

At the same time, a JP Morgan Chase spokesperson said that while demand remains strong, “the market is entering a phase where execution and delivery will matter more than narrative.”

Investors will be monitoring for any signs of slower growth in cloud services, changes in spending plans or more cautious outlooks.

The results are expected to provide additional detail on how AI investment is progressing, how it is being funded and how it is translating into earnings across the sector.