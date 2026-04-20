LR Launches New Generation in the “Beauty-Food” Segment

A natural and healthy appearance is considered the number one beauty ideal. This is based on a balanced diet and an adequate supply of essential nutrients. However, the body cannot always sufficiently produce or absorb all important nutrients itself. This is exactly where LR Health & Beauty comes in with the LR 5in1 Beauty Elixir and the LR 5in1 Men’s Shot. Both products have now been further developed in terms of formulation and design. With this optimization, the Ahlen-based manufacturer of dietary supplements and cosmetic products is launching a new generation in the “beauty food” segment, setting new standards for contemporary nutrient supply for its customers and sales partners.

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Optimal Nutrient Supply through Innovative Dual Complex

At the heart of the further developed formulations is a combination of selected ingredients, specifically tailored to effectively support various bodily needs. At the same time, the proportions of nutrients particularly relevant to the body have been systematically increased to achieve even higher potential efficacy. This also significantly supports the body in dealing with daily stresses and environmental influences. As the stresses on the body continue to rise, preventive protection becomes all the more important. This is where LR steps in, covering the daily nutritional needs of a person with one ampoule per day with the LR 5in1 Beauty Elixir and the LR 5in1 Men’s Shot. The foundation is formed by the combination of active and preventive complexes: The active complex relies on scientifically proven ingredients such as collagen and hyaluronic acid, as well as a highly dosed vitamin and mineral combination that specifically addresses current bodily needs. This approach is supplemented by the preventive complex, which, with selected plant extracts, supports the body’s natural processes and contributes to long-term well-being – refined with aloe vera, blood orange, and ginseng. Thus, the 5in1 Shots combine modern scientific knowledge with the power of selected natural ingredients and link targeted daily support with sustainable internal prevention. The 5in1 Shots thus cover five needs for both men and women:

The LR 5in1 Beauty Elixir ensures a youthful appearance and healthy skin, strengthens connective tissue, and promotes strong hair and nails for the female target group. The LR 5in1 Men’s Shot supports men’s testosterone levels and provides well-groomed skin, strong hair, more energy, and defined muscles.

Relaunch Reflects LR Philosophy: Enabling People to Have More Quality of Life

Nutrition and lifestyle are crucial for holistic well-being and a confident appearance – but not everyone finds the time to optimally plan their nutrient intake. With the new formulations of the 5in1 Shots, LR easily supports its customers and sales partners in bringing more quality of life into their daily routines. The products thus consistently contribute to the LR philosophy “More quality for your life”: They help people actively support their health and remain vital and productive in the long term – important prerequisites for a life with more well-being at any age. For CEO Jörg Körfer, it is clear: “We have taken our innovative 5in1 concept to the next level. The 5in1 Shots form the interface between our health and beauty segments and illustrate how closely inner health and outer radiance are connected.” With the 5in1 further development, LR once again demonstrates its expertise in the health and beauty sector. For more than 40 years, the company has focused on combining the power of nature with the latest scientific findings in product development.

Sustainable Packaging Design: The 5in1 Shots are Real Eye-Catchers

The further developed products also impress visually: The elegant design combined with the thoughtful sustainability concept underlines that beauty can not only be visible but also responsible. For instance, LR uses drinking ampoules made from recycled PET and materials from FSC-certified sources for the 5in1 packaging.

Great Enthusiasm for the New Products at International Sales Events

The 5in1 Shots are among the most popular products in the LR portfolio. Last weekend, the company presented the optimized variants at its international sales events. The innovations met with consistently positive feedback. “We are extremely pleased with the relaunch. With the new 5in1 Shots, we are setting new standards in terms of both taste and design. This is also reflected in the feedback from our sales partners: They are enthusiastic,” Körfer concludes positively after the event in Düsseldorf.

Production “Made in Germany” – and soon “Made in Ahlen”

Since the product launch of the LR Beauty Elixir in 2019, the 5in1 Shots have been manufactured in Germany to guarantee LR’s high quality promise. This year, LR is consistently investing further in the future: In the future, the production of the 5in1 products will take place exclusively at the company headquarters in Ahlen. LR is currently preparing the insourcing. In doing so, the company not only commits itself to the Ahlen site but also once again sets a standard for “Made in Germany” quality.

LR Group

Under the motto “More quality for your life”, the LR Group – headquartered in the town of Ahlen/Westphalia – successfully produces and distributes various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive Social Commerce Company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool “LR neo” offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard.

Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a “people business” with a focus on people and personal consultation. In times of changing working environments, the business model is particularly appealing to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence.

The processing of aloe vera has been one of LR’s core competencies for over 20 years. Only the leaf’s valuable inside is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of the most modern aloe vera production facilities for aloe vera drinking gels in Europe.

In the fall of 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and without the usual red tape in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our Sustainability Report.

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Contact

PR contact:

LR Global Holding GmbH

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 2382 7658-106

email: A.Kellermeyer@LRworld.com

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LR Health & Beauty, manufacturer of dietary supplements and cosmetic products is launching a new generation in the “beauty food” segment.

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