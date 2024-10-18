Laser focus: How laser hair removal got all-inclusive

More people in the UK are expected to undergo laser hair removal

When laser hair removal became the UK’s number one aesthetic treatment at the start of this decade, surpassing Botox and fillers, it signalled a shift in how the procedure was perceived. Once seen as exclusive, uncomfortable, and slow, it is now safe, efficient, and accessible for almost everyone. This year, approximately five million people in the UK are expected to undergo laser hair removal, including those who previously faced barriers such as skin tone, hair colour, or pain tolerance.

HOW LASER HAIR REMOVAL BECAME ALL-INCLUSIVE

Laser hair removal has overtaken Botox in popularity, thanks to advancements that make it accessible to almost everyone. Dr Tino Solomon, a cosmetic physician and surgeon, explains that patients’ main concerns revolve around safety, particularly regarding burns and the suitability of lasers for darker skin tones. In the past, only specific lasers and highly skilled practitioners could safely treat individuals with darker skin or lighter hair, but technology has come a long way.

TRIPLE-WAVELENGTH EFFICIENCY

The Soprano Titanium, dubbed the “gold standard” by Solomon, emits three laser wavelengths simultaneously. Each wavelength targets hair follicles at different depths under the skin, allowing the machine to treat hair at various growth stages, pigment levels, and textures, from fine and light to coarse and dark. This technology significantly reduces treatment time, with patients typically needing six sessions instead of 12. Additionally, the multi-level pulses mean lasers can treat a broader range of hair types and colours in one go.

LESS PAIN, MORE GAIN FOR ALL SKIN TONES

The Soprano Titanium’s triple-laser synergy allows for much lower heat levels than earlier lasers, reducing pain and the risk of burns, especially for individuals with darker skin tones. The gradual heating and continuous cooling system also help to minimise inflammation and prevent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), which was more common with older lasers. According to Solomon, PIH is no longer a concern with this device.

SMART SELF-REGULATION

The Soprano Titanium also boasts a self-regulating system that “reads” each hair’s texture and adjusts the energy delivered, ensuring fine or light hairs are treated without overpowering them. While the machine still cannot target red or white hairs due to their lack of pigment, advancements in AI are expected to further refine the treatment process in the future.

A ‘JUMBO SNOW SHOE’ HANDPIECE

The Soprano Titanium’s large allows for treatment sessions that are 20 per cent faster than earlier devices, reducing full-body treatment times to as little as 20 minutes. The design also enhances patient comfort by distributing energy over a larger area, while the applicator’s icy-cool tip keeps the skin’s temperature low, ensuring even the deepest laser penetration is pain-free.

With these advancements, laser hair removal is now more efficient, inclusive, and comfortable, offering permanent solutions for nearly everyone.