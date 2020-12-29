Getting rid of unwanted hair can be a pain more ways than one.

Shaving and waxing don’t work for everyone, and can have their own unique drawbacks. Laser treatment offers some of the most effective and long-lasting results. The team at Pulse Light Clinic specialises in laser hair removal using the latest technology.

Over the course of as few as eight treatments, clients will be able to see visible and significant hair reduction. The treatment, based upon Syneron Candela technology, is suitable for all skin types. Book your free consultation and patch test online.

Enjoy up to 20% off by using the discount code APLUPTO20. pulselightclinic.co.uk/laser-hair-removal-london