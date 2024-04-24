I.S.S. film review: this space thriller is thought-provoking

I.S.S is a thought provoking but predictable thriller (Photo: Bleecker Street)

The isolation of space is given a new twist for these tense political times in thriller I.S.S., set aboard The International Space Station. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose plays Dr. Kira Foster, a new recruit joining the crew orbiting the Earth, split between Russian and American astronauts.

The genial working relationship is shattered when war breaks out between their countries, with both sides given orders to take The I.S.S. “by any means necessary”.

Made with a comparatively modest budget, director Gabriel’s Cowperthwaite makes this claustrophobic thriller seem a lot bigger than the few locations characters are limited to. The everlooming Earth’s surface glows with explosions, creating the sense that no-one is coming to rescue them. The twists and double-crosses are familiar, as is Kira’s characterisation as someone with a painful past who finds it difficult to trust (she is to this film what Sandra Bullock was to Gravity).

Unlike the recent hit Civil War, which remained ideologically neutral, it does seem to lean toward one side more than the other. While both nationalities are shown to be buckling under pressure, it’s the Americans we learn more about, and are invited to sympathise with.

Nonetheless, a hard working cast inject some humanity into what could have been a flat film. DeBose is calm but suspicious as the audience’s point of view, gelling impressively with co-star Chris Messina as a dashing fellow US astronaut.

Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk floats around furtively as one of the more secretive Russian crew-members, while McMafia star Masha Mashkova has a brief but affecting appearance as a Russian looking to prevent allout chaos.

An exciting ride, I.S.S. doesn’t stray far from the space thriller flight path, but thanks to strong performances it becomes a thought provoking scenario in politically troubled times.

