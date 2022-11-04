Hunt film review: Squid Game star impresses in spy thriller

Having been flung into global superstardom as the lead in Netflix hit Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae directs and stars in an espionage thriller that has been his passion project for a number of years.

Set in the early 80s, Hunt opens in the wake of the assassination of South Korean President Park years earlier, which has left the country in a state of flux. KCIA Foreign Unit Chief Park Pyong-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) are informed that there is a North Korean spy, code named Donglim, within their ranks. Initially working together, the pair slowly drift as differing methods and mutual suspicion make everyone a suspect.

With big, elaborate set pieces and violence that will satisfy the most ardent action fan, Lee seems to have agonised over every second of this fast-paced thriller. While it is rooted in history, the car chases and graphic torture scenes seem to take precedence over the political intrigue and real-life power shifts. When the bullets aren’t flying, the story is a labyrinth of double crosses and secretive spy games. This is where the film loses its thread, unfortunately, as there are so many riddles and betrayals that it can be hard to keep up. The ending may also be one of the most outlandish finales you’ll see this year.

Lee’s natural everyman likeability works well as a contrast to his character’s determination to get the job done. Jung is just as magnetic, albeit tougher than his counterparts. Seeing these two try to catch each other out and find the traitors in their midst is essential to making the film work, as the many characters and plot points may leave you clinging to their reactions for context.

Hunt is a confident, unrestrained debut from an actor who is using his recent success to showcase his talent. The film may have its problems, but there are enough positives to suggest Lee’s future on both sides of the camera is bright.

Hunb is in cinemas and on demand from November 4th