The Good Nurse review: Jessica Chastain stars in taut and gripping thriller

Two Oscar winners go head-to-head in a dark and disturbing story inspired by true events. Jessica Chastain stars as Amy, an overworked nurse suffering from a debilitating illness that puts her in financial peril. She thinks she finds the perfect ally in Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a new hire who helps with the workload, meds, and even her family. However, when patients begin dying under suspicious circumstances, Amy begins to question both Charlie and the system that brought him there.

Behind the camera, Tobias Lindholm (A War) presents much more than a medical procedural. The deaths are only part of the picture, as the script zooms out to show a medical structure that would rather house a killer than accept expensive liability. It’s chilling as it becomes clear that stopping evil acts isn’t as simple as going to the authorities, as they become an obstacle themselves. The intrigue unfolds under the murky lights of a hospital ward, with the beeps and chatter of a busy hospital in the background, unnervingly creating danger in a place where you should feel safe.

Chastain once again seems to mould herself to her character, with a tired but determined tone to her voice that reflects one of the hardest professions around. Interestingly, Redmayne turns his fresh faced on-screen presence to his advantage, becoming the kind of Norman Bates-like everyman who can get away with murder. His switching between empathy and detachment is fascinating to watch.

Some scenes are laid on a bit too thick, such as Amy’s introduction as someone that goes above and beyond, as well as a third act that wanders into melodrama. However, overall The Good Nurse is a taut thriller that draws you to the edge of your seat.

The Good Nurse movie is available to watch now on Netflix.