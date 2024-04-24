Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Lady Mayoress Tells Us Why the Bavarian Ball is the City’s Hottest Summer Event

This June, Lady Mayoress Elisabeth Mainelli will join the Lord Mayor to host a Bavarian Ball at Mansion House in aid of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal. Reflecting the heritage of the Lady Mayoress, the themed event will bring to London the fun of a Bavarian beerfest.

Tickets for the Bavarian Ball are on sale now, and so we sat down with the Lady Mayoress to find out more.

How did the idea for the Bavarian Ball come about?

At the beginning of every summer, The Lord Mayor’s Appeal hosts a large fund-raising event organised by a committee including the current Lady Mayoress. As we were discussing possible ideas, the Lord Mayor suggested this theme as he obviously not only enjoys alliterations, but also having been taken by me to a number of Bavarian and Franconian beerfests over the years. It’s been great fun putting the programme for the ball together and deciding how we give guests a great night whilst arranging some of the things that make Bavaria such a great place. To whet your appetite, the menu is being created by the Executive Chef of the Austrian Embassy in London.

What else can guests expect?

We want to make sure people have a great time first and foremost. The committee and the team at The Lord Mayor’s Appeal have been busy ensuring the evening is packed full of fun activities, delicious food, and live music. We have lined up as Master of Ceremonies Eva Von Schnippisch, the UK’s number one Oktoberfest host. Known as ‘one of the finest Fräulein Compères on the international cabaret scene’. She will be supported by a five-piece Oompah band playing classic Bavarian songs. Beyond the sit-down feast featuring plenty of traditional dishes and fine Bavarian beer, there will be live and silent auctions, fairground games and dancing. By the end of the night, we expect people to be singing, swaying, and cheering!

How do you get tickets?

All tickets can be purchased from The Lord Mayor’s Appeal website and are priced at £300 per person, with groups of 8 and 10 being encouraged. The dress code is ‘Black Tie or National Attire’ and I can’t wait to see everyone turning up on the night, whether they come in Lederhosen and Dirndl, or Black Tie.

Tell us a bit more about where you grew up?

In most Bavarians’ view, I am not Bavarian at all, but Franconian which covers the northern part of the Free State of Bavaria. However, we Franconians take our beer just as seriously, as there have always been more breweries per capita than down south. We also produce excellent white wines, the best of which are bottled in the famous Boxbeutel shape. Nothing annoys a Franconian more than when you refer to the Matteus Rose bottle! The flattened ellipsoid shape now enjoys the status of a protected bottle shape within the EU.

What will happen to the funds raised from the evening?

All proceeds from the Bavarian Ball will be donated to The Lord Mayor’s Appeal to support its strategic aim to create A Better City for All that is inclusive, healthy, skilled, and fair. Delivering an impact in the City that transforms lives – the Appeal does this via four thought leadership initiatives – Power of Inclusion, This is Me, We Can Be and City Giving Day – which offer learning, development, and engagement opportunities for employees across the Square Mile and beyond. It also raises funds for its partner charities, MQ Mental Health Research, Homewards and National Numeracy via a series of annual events and corporate and livery donations. So, get your tickets now for a fantastic cause and a party not to be missed!

To book tickets for the Bavarian Ball please visit https://www.thelordmayorsappeal.org/news-and-events/events-calendar/1297/bavarian-ball/