Lady Mayoress’ sleep-out raises thousands for City homelessness causes

Around 100 people took part in the Lady Mayoress’ so-called sleep out at Guildhall Yard last week, which saw the Lady Mayor and her husband Lord Mayor swap the comfortable beds of Mansion House for a sleeping bag on a cold spring evening.

The demonstration was to raise awareness of the City’s homelessness, with around £85,000 having been raised for local causes.

Around a tenth of the proceeds will go to east London homeless charity the Spitalfields’ Crypt Trust to help the local community recover from homelessness, addictions and other complex needs.

The remainder of the net proceeds has gone to the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, the City of London Corporation’s annual charitable appeal.

Lady Mayoress Amanda Keaveny said homelessness was a “cause very close to my heart” and that she was pleased to raise awareness of the issue.

Warm drinks were provided for all sleepers, with participants left to bring their own sleeping bags, cardboard, waterproofs, water bottles.