Self-care upgrade: The future of travel is about feeling good

Instead of the usual indulgences of food and drink, travellers are gravitating towards experiences that nourish their well-being

In a world constantly bombarded by the pressures of work and daily life, more travellers are opting for wellness over the all-you-can-eat buffet when getting set to travel. Instead of the usual indulgences of food and drink, many are gravitating towards experiences that nourish their physical and mental well-being.

According to the Unpack ’25 report from travel experts Expedia Group, 63 per cent of travellers are now interested in exploring what they term “Detour Destinations”.

Think of these as hidden gems; lesser-known locales that offer a welcome break from the typical tourist traps. For example, Abu Dhabi is making waves as a rising star in this category as a detour from Dubai, thanks to its luxurious wellness resorts, such as Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, which prioritise luxury gyms and spa experiences over overindulging in expensive cocktails.

“People are looking for tranquillity and a deeper connection to the places they visit,” says Expedia spokeswoman Melanie Fish.

Then there’s Vrbo’s trend of JOMO travel, the Joy of Missing Out when you travel. This isn’t about what you’re missing; it’s about the joy of simplicity, happy solitude or tranquil times with friends and family. For Brits, this comes in the form of staying in a charming beach house, secluded lakeside lodge or rustic countryside farmhouse. Many travellers are now embracing a slower pace on their vacations.

“JOMO travel is all about finding pleasure in doing less,” explains Melanie. “We’ve seen a significant increase in people wanting to disconnect from the chaos and reconnect with themselves.”

A recent survey commissioned by Expedia Group has revealed that nearly two thirds (58 per cent) of UK travellers believe that trips focused on relaxation significantly reduce stress and anxiety.

Modern all-inclusive resorts are also jumping on the wellness bandwagon. No longer just family-friendly affairs centred around sunbathing and bottomless drinks, these resorts are morphing into wellness havens that offer everything from healthy dining options to yoga classes.

In fact, according to Hotels.com, 61 per cent of British Gen Z travellers are considering all-inclusive stays in 2025.

“All-inclusives have become so much more than just a cheap getaway,” says Melanie. “Now, they’re about providing a whole wealth of options that are attracting younger travellers.”

Let’s not forget the culinary aspect of travel that aligns with wellness goals. “Today’s traveller is much more conscious about what they’re consuming, so we’re also seeing a Hotel Restaurant Renaissance,” explains Melanie. “Hotels around the world have opened critically acclaimed restaurants featuring Michelin-starred chefs and rotating seasonal menus to attract guests.”

Meanwhile, travellers want to bring back something that not only tastes good but also supports their health. So, whether it’s practising yoga on a beach or stargazing in a serene setting, one thing’s for sure: the future of travel is all about personal growth.