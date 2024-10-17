I tried embracing ‘JOMO’ travel during Sober October

Sober October, a month-long challenge that encourages people to take a break from alcohol, has gained massive traction in recent years. For many, it’s an opportunity to reset after months of indulgence, focusing on wellness and mindfulness.

But what happens when Sober October coincides with a luxury holiday? That’s exactly the situation I found myself in – a trip to Abu Dhabi while training for a bodybuilding competition and taking part in Sober October. The thought of navigating five-star dining, opulent hotels, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences without indulging in alcohol or breaking my strict routine seemed daunting. However, it turned out to be not only achievable but incredibly rewarding.

Why wellness in travel is on the rise

Wellness travel is becoming one of the biggest trends, with more people opting for holidays that focus on health and rejuvenation rather than indulgence.

According to a recent Expedia Group survey for their Unpack ’25 report – which talks about the trends in travel for 2025 -, slower paced holidays are expected to grow even more in the coming year. People are increasingly looking for more peaceful and thoughtful travel experiences that leave them feeling better than when they arrived, and it’s a trend that I fully embraced on this trip. In the past, holidays meant cocktails by the pool and massive hotel buffet spreads, but this time I was determined to experience something different.

My personal motivation wasn’t just Sober October. I was weeks out from a bodybuilding competition, which meant two hours of daily weight training, 90 minutes of cardio, and sticking to my mainly chicken-and-rice diet. The idea of staying sober in such luxurious surroundings – especially with Michelin-starred restaurants and glamorous bars – was intimidating at first. But I quickly learned that it’s not only possible to stick to your goals on holiday, but you can still indulge in luxury without a drop of alcohol.

Planning ahead for success

The key to staying on track while travelling, especially when alcohol and indulgent food are all around, is preparation. I started my trip with a seven-hour flight on Etihad, and even that required planning. With my meals prepped, chicken and oats packed, and two litres of water consumed before I even made it through security, I was ready to handle the long journey ahead. Even though the flight meal of chicken and vegetables was better than expected, my trusty cooler bag ensured that I was able to stay within my diet.

When I arrived at the Sofitel Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi, one of Expedia’s top ‘Detour Destinations’ for 2025 so it’s somewhere worth a visit to if you’re travelling to Dubai or as a stand-alone destination –, the five-star luxury didn’t disappoint. Knowing that I’d need to keep up with my training, I immediately asked about the gym facilities. The 24/7 gym was a lifesaver, allowing me to fit in my workouts around my sightseeing and activities. I was also pleased to find the spa had plenty of options for recovery and relaxation, proving that wellness was at the forefront of this experience.

Finding indulgence in wellness

Wellness travel, I discovered, is indulgence in itself. At breakfast, I bypassed the croissants and pastries for my usual eggs, avocado, and toast. It wasn’t just about avoiding temptation; it was about embracing how good it felt to nourish my body, especially in such a beautiful setting. My morning fasted cardio, followed by weight training in the hotel gym, allowed me to enjoy the rest of the day guilt-free, knowing that I was staying true to my goals.

At the Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, I was able to request grilled fish and vegetables for lunch—simple, fresh, and perfectly in line with my diet. According to Hotels.com, Gen Zs are leading the trend in a new All-Inclusive Era, but even though this wasn’t an all-inclusive resort I felt I had everything I wanted. As I sat overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Persian Gulf, I realised that luxury doesn’t have to mean overindulgence. Sometimes, the real luxury is in how you feel. I found joy in the wellness aspects of the trip, from the spa to the pristine beach, all without the need for alcohol or excessive food.

Navigating temptation in style

Luxury settings often come with their fair share of temptations, and Abu Dhabi was no exception. One evening, I found myself at the Sofitel’s Club Millésime, where the Apero Chic hour offered unlimited drinks and canapés. In the past, I would have reached for a glass of champagne, but this time, I was content with a coffee and conversation. The spectacular views from the 35th floor were enough of a treat, and I relished the fact that I’d wake up clear-headed the next morning, ready to tackle my next workout.

Dining at the Michelin-starred Hakkasan restaurant in Emirates Palace could have been another challenge – this was the epitome of the Hotel Restaurant Renaissance trend Hotels.com is predicting for 2025, where travellers are actively seeking delicious food experiences within their hotels. But with some forward planning, I was able to enjoy an exquisite meal while staying on track. I scheduled my ‘refeed’ meal for that evening, indulging just enough to feel satisfied, and then headed to the gym for a light walk on the treadmill afterward. The key was balance – not letting one indulgence derail the progress I had made.

Sober luxury travel: A new perspective

One of the most rewarding aspects of this trip was realising that luxury travel doesn’t require alcohol to be enjoyable. In fact, I found that being sober and sticking to my routine allowed me to appreciate the trip in new ways. I could fully engage with the culture, from exploring Abu Dhabi’s Grand Mosque to enjoying a camel ride at sunset in the desert, without feeling sluggish or foggy from too much food or drink. In fact, I felt better than ever meditating under the shooting stars in the black desert night, in what Vrbo is calling The Phenomena-List travel trend – travelling to enjoy natural phenomena.

Even a visit to a local family for a traditional Emirati meal was a mindful experience. I savoured small portions of protein and rice, spiced with local flavours, and enjoyed the cultural exchange more than I would have in a haze of overeating or drinking.

The power of preparation

The ultimate takeaway from this trip was that preparation is everything. Whether it was packing meals for the flight or researching gym facilities at the hotel, having a plan meant that I could enjoy the luxurious surroundings while still prioritising my health. Staying sober during Sober October only added to the sense of accomplishment.

In the end, I returned home feeling lighter, fitter, and more refreshed than when I left. I had racked up an average of 20,000 steps a day and stayed committed to my workouts, all while soaking in the best that Abu Dhabi had to offer. For anyone looking to combine wellness with luxury travel, especially during Sober October, the message is clear: with a little planning, you can have it all – without needing a single drink.