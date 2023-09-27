The five best non alcoholic cocktails to try at London bars this Sober October

Laura Willoughby is the co-founder of London’s first and only dedicated non alcoholic bar, tasting room and shop, Club Soda (they have some low ABV serves too, as their message is ‘something for everyone’.) Here she shares the five best boozeless cocktails to try in the city

SEED LIBRARY This bar treats its non alcoholic serves with the same attention to detail as its non alcoholic cocktails. They also have a great range of lower-strength cocktails. The Seed Library is located in the basement of the One Hundred Shoreditch hotel and features a cocktail menu created by mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr. Lyan. Try their Boozless Coriander and Seed gimlet made with Everleaf Non-Alcoholic Aperitif, coriander seed cordial.

HAPPINESS FORGETS This is a no-frills bar with a massive heart and some fantastic mixologists. Enjoy an evening with friends in this tiny, low-lit basement – and with their non alcoholic cocktails, you won’t feel left out. Head Bartender Benedetta Paris recommends their Dry Penicillin.

HIDE This is a cosy space with great food and cocktails that shout ‘London’. Almost all the drinks have been created in the capital, including founder Paul Matthew’s foray into the non-alcoholic sector, Everleaf. Most of these drinks have come from a 2km radius from the bar. Try their Marine and Ananas made with Everleaf Marine, pineapple juice, smoked and salted agave and citric sea solution.

NIGHTJAR Expect lots of theatre and a show-stopper of a garnish on all their drinks, including non alcoholic cocktails. Perfect for sipping whilst you listen to live jazz. This is a perfect London venue. You won’t feel like a second-class customer here for swerving the booze. Try their Euphoric Life made with Three Spirit Livener & Edi Endorphine; expect herbal, bittersweet and berry notes. Nightjar is the sort of place you go to for one then end up spending all night in.

SWIFT SOHO No. 30 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, Swift Soho is an internationally renowned cocktail institution for a reason. It’s no alcohol offering is just world class! We recommend trying the Tempest, made with Darjeeling, kombucha, lemon, elderflower, honey & celery. Using kombucha as a base provides both flavour and acidity as a backbone for floral, citric and herbaceous harmonising flavours.