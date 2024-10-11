Brits urged to adopt pandemic habits ahead of ‘worst winter in history’

Dr Hilary Jones for Newfoundland Diagnostics has warned of the upcoming winter

As the British Medical Association warns that the NHS is due to face the worst winter in its history, Dr Hilary Jones is urging the public to adopt a simple habit that could help save lives and relieve enormous pressure on healthcare services.

With flu, Covid and RSV cases rising earlier than expected alongside NHS staff battling record-high waiting lists and workforce shortages, Dr Hilary is calling for Brits to self-diagnose at home where possible.

The TV doctor’s plea to the nation comes as the BMA’s report paints a grim picture for the NHS this winter, with over 7,000 patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments and more than 1,700 fewer fully qualified full-time GPs since 2015, despite rising demand.

To ensure greater access to self-testing, at-home test provider, Newfoundland, has made its tests available in Sainsbury’s and WH Smith stores across the country, offering tests from Bowel Health and Iron Deficiency to Prostate Health and Vitamin D Deficiency. The retailers join Newfoundland’s growing list of stockists, which sees at-home tests available at Tesco, Superdrug and Boots nationwide.

In response to this crisis, Dr Hilary said: “By testing at home for conditions like flu, cold, or COVID, we can make informed decisions on when to seek professional care and when to manage symptoms safely from home. This will reduce the pressure on GP practices and emergency services, potentially saving lives by freeing up resources for those who need it most.”

The TV doctor is also calling for Brits to test at home for illnesses and conditions beyond flu and Covid this winter to minimise mounting pressures on already overstretched health services. By detecting issues early and addressing them through home-based testing, individuals can ensure they are using NHS services only when absolutely necessary during this critical period.

Dr Hilary advises Brits to be on the lookout for key symptoms this winter, including:

Persistent cough or shortness of breath

High temperature or chills

Unusual fatigue or muscle aches

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat or persistent headache

Runny nose or nasal congestion

Dr Hilary Jones, said: “The findings by the British Medical Association show that we should be doing everything we can to support our beloved NHS. Self-testing is a key part of this – it empowers us to take our health in our hands, and allows us to make informed decisions on when we should lean on health services.”

“Beyond the pressures of winter illnesses, we should test for a myriad of health issues. By doing so, we can then reduce the pressure our essential services are facing. Of course, if your symptoms are urgent you should contact the appropriate healthcare authorities e.g., 111 or 999.”

